Elton John to Release All-Star Collaborations Album

Elton John has announced an all-star track list for his upcoming album "The Lockdown Sessions". Recorded throughout the past 18 months, the album features a variety of original songs and covers, all featuring a-list talent.

"Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I'd obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens," John shared in a statement.

"But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.

Track List

1. Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

2. Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj - Always Love You

3. Surfaces feat. Elton John - Learn To Fly

4. Elton John & Charlie Puth - After All

5. Rina Sawayama & Elton John - Chosen Family

6. Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK - The Pink Phantom

7. Elton John & Years & Years - It's a sin

8. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith - Nothing Else Matters

9. Elton John & SG Lewis - Orbit

10. Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Simple Things

11. Jimmie Allen & Elton John - Beauty In The Bones

12. Lil Nas X feat. Elton John - One Of Me

13. Elton John & Eddie Vedder - E-Ticket

14. Elton John & Stevie Wonder - Finish Line

15. Elton John & Stevie Nicks - Stolen Car

16. Glen Campbell & Elton John - I'm Not Gonna Miss You

Fans can pre-order "The Lockdown Sessions" here.