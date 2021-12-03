Elton John & Ed Sheeran Release New Holiday Single

Two of the world's biggest recording artists, Ed Sheeran and Elton John, ring in the festive season with their all-new charity single 'Merry Christmas', available now across all platforms. The track, released today via Atlantic Records, is also joined by their fun-filled Jason Koenig-directed accompanying official video.

'Merry Christmas' provides us with the perfect dose of Christmas cheer - packed with sleigh bells, uplifting arrangements and joyous harmonies, the song is topped by Ed and Elton's heart-warming lyrics that only add to its festive sparkle: "So kiss me under the mistletoe / Pour out the wine let's toast and pray for December snow / I know there's been pain this year but it's time to let it go / Next year you never know, but for now, Merry Christmas."

Written by Ed Sheeran/Elton John and produced by Steve Mac, the blockbuster collaboration cements a 10+ year friendship and it sees the global superstars join forces for the first-ever time on an official single release. However, this isn't the pairs' first foray into festive music releases - in 2017, Sheeran secured the coveted UK Christmas No.1 with his timeless ballad 'Perfect', whilst Elton's 1973 classic, 'Step Into Christmas', has gone onto become one of the most rotated Christmas songs of all time.

The official video for 'Merry Christmas' - scripted by Jason Koenig, Jenny Koenig and Ed Sheeran - adds further tinsel as it pays homage to scenes from legacy Number 1 Christmas music videos and iconic Christmas films. With a little help from British personalities such as Mr Blobby, Jonathan Ross, Big Narstie, Michael McIntyre and The Darkness, who all cameo throughout (!), we see the cast reinvent scenes from Wham's 'Last Christmas'; Shakin' Stevens' 'Merry Christmas'; The Snowman's 'Walking in the Air'; East 17's 'Stay Another Day' and more.

During the 2021 Christmas period, Ed Sheeran's and Elton John's global record and publishing royalties from the single and profits from sales of the single will be donated equally between the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation & The Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Watch the new musical video here: