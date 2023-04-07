Ellie Goulding Drops New Album 'Higher Than Heaven'

Ellie Goulding has released her hotly anticipated fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven. It comes fresh off the back of new single By the End of the Night and Miracle - her recent collaboration with Calvin Harris, has peaked at #2 on the UK Official Chart and continues to grow.

Higher Than Heaven has seen Ellie enlist some of pop music's finest to craft the album with her, Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud), with the finished record seeing Ellie put her own spin on modern pop music.

Higher Than Heaven is jam-packed with infectious hits that see Ellie's signature vocals take centre stage whilst the production is pop music at its finest with stomping basslines, soaring synths and euphoric melodies.

To date, Ellie has celebrated 10 platinum singles, three #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. She has sold over 27 million albums and 218 million singles, amassing 43 billion streams worldwide.

Ellie is also one of the most streamed female artists on Spotify with over 8 billion streams. With over 50 million followers combined on her social platforms, she also earned YouTube's Diamond Award with 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 6.8 billion views globally.

Alongside her incredible music career, Ellie is a long-standing activist and philanthropist who uses her platform to engage young people with global issues. In 2017, Goulding was awarded the UN's New Voices Award, and in recognition of her wider activism became a goodwill ambassador for UN Environment.

Earlier this year, Goulding also became a TIME100 Impact Award winner and shortly after, announced her ambassadorship with the WWF.

Listen to the new album here: