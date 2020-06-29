Ellie Goulding Announces the 'Brightest Blue Tour'

Global superstar Ellie Goulding reveals the dates of her forthcoming Brightest Blue Tour - a special intimate run of dates set to hit the U.K. and Ireland April and May 2021 following her much anticipated new album Brightest Blue. Ellie Goulding will bring the Brightest Blue Tour to Manchester, Birmingham, Bournemouth, London, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.



Tickets go on sale 9am Friday 3 July at LiveNation.co.uk, however fans who pre-order any format of the album from Ellie's official store by 5pm BST on Tuesday, June 30 will gain access to an exclusive pre-sale access on Wednesday, July 1 from 9am. Speaking of the upcoming tour, Ellie says: "I'm so excited to get back on the road and do what I do best. This album has been such a passion project over the past five years and throughout the entire process I've been able to picture exactly what the live staging would look like - intimate, stripped back, honest, yet incredibly visual and special. I can't wait!"



Ellie Goulding's new album "Brightest Blue", included a number of recent releases alongside a plethora of new songs, with the album being set in two parts, "Brightest Blue" (executively produced by Ellie Goulding & Joe Kearns) and "EG.0" respectively. Across the two halves Ellie enlisted a number of writers and producers to help create the finished product, including the likes of Tobias Jesso Jr., Starsmith, ILYA, serpentwithfeet, Patrick Wimberly (of Chairlift) and Jim Eliot amongst others.



Explaining her thoughts behind the first half of the record Ellie explain that it "reflects my vulnerability... it acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are. The tracks also symbolise growing up and becoming a woman." While the second half of the album "encapsulates my confident, brave and fearless side and features all my recent collaborations." Ellie elaborates, "I often find myself writing about my thoughts and emotions in a way that I know will be catchy and memorable. I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists."



New track "Power", taken from the "Brightest Blue" part of the new record, was released last week alongside the stunning new video shot in lockdown, watch the video here.



Ellie was a featured performer in Global Citizen's charity livestream, 'One World: Together At Home' which aired on the 19th of April and raised over £100 million for the WHO's COVID-19 response fund. Just days later, she took part in BBC's Big Night In programme as part of a celebrity cover of the Foo Fighters' "Times Like These". The charity single has since hit Number 1 in the UK, while the Big Night In saw 6.4 million viewers and raised £27 million for Children in Need.



This announcement comes after recent single "Worry About Me," a collaboration with R&B artist blackbear, and further follows on from releases such as "Close To Me" and "Hate Me" as well an Amazon Music exclusive cover of Joni Mitchell's 'River' which saw Ellie claim her third UK #1 - becoming the last number one single of the decade.



March 2020 also marked the 10-year anniversary of Ellie's debut album "Lights" which charted at #1 in the UK and went on to sell over 1.4 million records globally. Ellie's incredible career to date has seen her celebrate two #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, sell over 15 million albums and 132 million singles, amass 22 billion streams worldwide and surpass 10 million subscribers on YouTube, amassing over 5 billion views globally.



Ellie, a UN Environment Ambassador, is known as a passionate advocate for environmental protection for our precious planet and champion of solutions to the climate crisis. She mixes this advocacy with her work to help end homelessness, supporting The Marylebone Project and fundraising for other nationwide charities working on the frontline of the homeless crisis.



Wednesday 28 April 2021 Manchester O2 Apollo

Saturday 1 May 2021 Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Wednesday 5 May 2021 Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth

Thursday 6 May 2021 London Eventim Apollo

Sunday 9 May 2021 Newcastle O2 Academy

Monday 10 May 2021 Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

Wednesday 12 2021 Dublin Olympia Theatre



Tickets for Ellie Goulding's Brightest Blue Tour go on sale at 9am Friday 3 July at LiveNation.co.uk

