Elita Announces Upcoming Album 'Dysania'

The album is set for release on March 22, 2023.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Rising alternative act Elita announced their debut album, Dysania, set for release on March 22, 2023 via Opposition. The announcement came with the release of the album's second single "Mentally Not Here," which premiered on Under the Radar.

The band features Elita on vocals, Tim Rypien onguitar/keyboard, and John Eddy on guitar/slide. They've achieved 30M+ streams early on in their career with their hypnotizing, often dark tunes.

Front woman Elita's airy, angelic vocals contrast brilliantly with the sinister lyrics, creating a spine-tingling feeling for the listener. Their new music builds on the dark, haunting subjects of their past projects with songs that tie in themes of anxiety and depression with the supernatural.

Speaking on the forthcoming album's second single, Elita writes "This song is existential dread. Feeling drained by the impending doom of an apocalypse. The cursed beat and dissonant melodies put you on edge. It sounds like lo-fi hell hounds started a band and recruited a disillusioned angel to be their singer."

"Mentally Not Here" follows the album's first release "Sleep Paralysis," which featured an eerie music video, fittingly released during the week of Halloween. The band continues to emerge from being an undiscovered hidden gem, achieving thousands of dedicated followers with very little industry support.

Elita's debut album release follows-up their Anxiety Angel EP, which featured hit record "Sour Switchblade" (10M+ streams), a song that Indie88 described as "packed with hypnotizing, cyclical instrumentals and haunting vocal lines."

Growing up in Newfoundland, Canada, in a town of less than 800 people, Elita spent most of her childhood in isolation. With encouragement from her parents, she developed artistic skills in photography, drawing, dancing, singing and music. She changed high schools frequently as a teenager.

Feeling removed from friends, she found comfort in social media, where she began gaining a following on IG in 2015, and began modeling. In 2017, Elita launched her own business, designing zines, and a few years later, a successful jewelry line. That same year, she met her boyfriend and future bandmate Tim Rypien.

The couple recorded a cover of "After Hours" by The Velvet Underground, and with a growing interest in the cinematic arts, Elita focused on writing a movie script with Tim (to no success). However, this attempt at collaboration led to them writing their first single "I Hate Everyone but You" (2018). They had no intention of making the song public, but after recording a test demo, they decided to release it.

Tim concentrated on writing more songs with his bandmates and sending these instrumentals to Elita, who would write lyrics and perform vocals. This collaboration led to the eventual recording and release of Elita's debut EP, Sick Girl (2019), single "Void" (2020), and EP Blood Sucker (2020). The band has continued to develop their sound and looks poised to be a fixture in the indie/alternative scenes for years to come.

Watch the new music video here:



