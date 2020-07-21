Eline C Wins 'POWER TO THE PEOPLE' Weekly Giveaways From The John Lennon Songwriting Contest

The John Lennon Songwriting Contest Gives Over $300,000 in Cash Awards and Prizes

The John Lennon Songwriting Contest, in its 23rd year, is providing a unique weekly opportunity for songwriters to win home studio gear and instruments in these trying times, and qualify for entry in the annual contest with over $300,000 in cash awards and prizes and the $20,000 Song of the Year.

Songwriters can enter each week by Sunday at 11:59PM PDT, with Power to the People weekly winners chosen randomly and announced on Mondays at 2PM EDT during the Lennon Bus Instagram Live event with celebrity guests, music experts, JLSC winners and entrants, and more. To learn more and enter, get all the contest rules at https://jlsc.com/powertothepeople.php.

Last week, the lucky winner was Eline Chavez (https://www.onisme.com) better known as Eline C, a San Antonio native whose song, "My America" is now rightfully eligible for the annual prize for her poignant and timely song accompanied by a moving and powerful video which can be seen below:

Lennon Contest sponsors provide a vast array of equipment and instruments including Audio-Technica headphones and microphones, FocusRite Plug-ins, Genelec monitors, K&M Stands, Neutrik custom cables and connectors, OWC storage solutions, Reason Studios, Sonicbids membership, Yamaha Guitars and Keyboards, and a digital subscription to Guitar Player or one of its sister publications.

Proceeds from the John Lennon Songwriting Contest benefit the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, the non-profit mobile recording studio dedicated to providing young people across the U.S.

Photo credit: Jim McKay

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You