Elektragaaz Announces New EP in 'The Synaesthetic Picture Show' Series

The electronic multi fusion instrumental group, Elektragaaz, releases its fourth EP on February 8 in their ongoing and critically acclaimed Synaesthetic Picture Show series and it promises to be the most exciting offering from the New York based group yet.

Elektragaaz features a mix of live and electronic music with most of the members from the New York metropolitan area but headed by a mysterious and intensely private young Frisian composer using the pseudonym of Poppo Redband but usually referred to as simply Redband. The music draws on such far flung influences as classical music, hip hop, rock, club, techno, pop, dance, film noir, comic strips and video games. The new EP features among its six songs, by way of example, music ranging from the angry anthem, The Defiant Ones, to the cinematic spy-thriller CounterSpy to the disco influenced Her Body is a Dance.

The goal of the music is to create movies in the mind of its listeners. While the music cannot be easily pigeon-holed, it might be described as Gorillaz meets Snarky Puppy meets Kraftwerk. One commentator has described the music as a dynamic combination of a variety of genres "ranging from the sizzle of jazz, baroque aromas, the smooth elongated flows of prog-rock, the energy of dance, and the heft of alt-rock." To put it more succinctly, Elektragaaz is the music of the future. Your future.

Elektragaaz came into life in 2017 beginning with an unsolicited phone call from "Redband" to New York producer Trebor Lloyd on a late spring evening in 2017. Redband was a 19 year-old young man looking for an outlet for his musical vision. Lloyd gleaned little information on that night or subsequently as to the identity of "Redband" though in the course of the conversation it appeared that Redband is a fledgling video games developer as well as a composer, purportedly based in Friesland, a province of the Netherlands,. Redband was working on a musical project that he styled Elektragaaz and wanted to gather collaborators for what he called his musical "quest".

Following the conversation Redband began to to send Lloyd intriguing electronic tracks via WeTranfer, Dropbox and Google Drive originating from an ever changing array of email addresses. Lloyd pulled in the most talented folk he could find in the New York area for the purposes of the Elektragaaz collaboration eventually recording a deep and wildly varied catalog of instrumental music, slices of which have been included in the four released EPs-out of a planned six EPs- in The Synaesthetic Picture Show series.