Electric Forest Reveals Additional Artists to the 2022 Festival Lineup

Today, Electric Forest (EF) reveals over 20 additional artists to the lineup for the sold-out music and arts festival in Rothbury, MI from June 23-26, 2022. Newly announced artists include Fred again.., Porter Robinson's live-only DJ side project Air2Earth, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Knocks, 12th Planet, DJ Holographic, Chiiild, midwxst, and more.

The full slate of newly announced artists, joining previously announced headliners The String Cheese Incident, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, Disclosure, The Disco Biscuits, Big Gigantic, SLANDER, Fisher, and Sylvan Esso, is as follows: Fred again.., Air2Earth, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Knocks, 12th Planet, Mochakk, DJ Holographic, Chiiild, midwxst, Jason Leech, Night Tales, Elephant Heart, Dead Inside, Synergy, Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber, MIZE, Smoakland, NALA, Butcher Brown, Swaylo, Jellybean Benitez, LYNY, and daily yoga with Hannah Muse.

View the complete list of EF2022 artists announced below.

Additionally, Electric Forest's Wish Machine has granted the first Wish of 2022. The Electric Forest Wish Machine, which was first introduced in 2018, invites fans to commit to spreading positivity throughout the year. In return, EF HQ rewards a lucky handful by supporting their wildest Electric Forest dreams coming true. For the first Wish Machine Grant of 2022, the Forest Family has stepped up to both make and grant a wish.

Forest Family member, Ezra, insisted on donating their Enchanted Campgrounds Wristband & Lodging package to healthcare workers who were at the forefront of pandemic response. In return, Ezra wished to join HQ behind-the-scenes at Electric Forest 2022. Addyson, a biomedical laboratory scientist based locally in Grand Rapids, was on the front lines of vaccine development and administration in her local community. In exchange for her work and volunteer hours in her community, Addyson wished for Wristbands to Electric Forest 2022.

HQ is proud to welcome both Ezra and Addyson to The Forest in 2022. Ezra will be integrated with HQ in a role that aligns with their intentions, and Addyson will be welcomed to enjoy the weekend while living the Good Life in the Enchanted Campgrounds.

To date, over 7,000 wishes have been submitted to The Wish Machine, with a collective 8,500+ volunteer hours pledged across 5 continents and all 50 states, and over $300,000 offered to community improvements and charities around the world. In return, EF has granted a variety of wishes to the Forest Family, including one-of-a-kind on-site experiences, performance slots, festival wristbands, and much more.

Electric Forest's 2022 Lineup

12th Planet

A Hundred Drums

Alice Ivy

Anamanaguchi

Andrew Bayer

Air2Earth

Bea Miller

Big Gigantic

Big Wild

Blu DeTiger

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Butcher Brown

Bryce Menchaca

Cannons

Cassian

Cautious Clay

CharlestheFirst

The Cheeks

Chelsea Cutler

Chiiild

Cloonee

CloZee

Cory Henry

Cory Wong

Dead Inside

Deathpact

Disclosure

The Disco Biscuits

Dixon's Violin

DJ Dave

DJ Holographic

Dom Dolla

Doss

DRAMA

Duckwrth

Duke Dumont

EARTHGANG

Eden Prince

Elephant Heart

Elderbrook

Eli & Fur

ETHNO

EVAN GIIA

Everyone Orchestra

EXES

Fantastic Negrito

Felly

Femi Kuti

Fisher

Flamingosis

Franc Moody

Fred again..

Fundido

Gioli & Assia

Giorgia Angiuli - Live

Goth Babe

GRiZ

Hannah Muse Yoga

Honeycomb

HoneyLuv

Iya Terra

Jake Wesley Rogers

Jason Leech

Jellybean Benitez

Jerro

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

John Summit

Joy Oladokun

Kareem Ali

Khiva

The Knocks

Kitchen Dwellers

Kito

Lab Group

Lettuce

Liquid Stranger

Lotus

Louis the Child

LP Giobbi

LSDream

LYNY

Marc E. Bassy

Marco Benevento

Markus Schulz

MAX

Mersiv

Michigander

midwxst

Mindchatter

MIZE

Mo Lowda & The Humble

Mochakk

Moore Kismet

NALA

NEIL FRANCES

Nez

Night Tales

Noga Erez

NotLö

The Nth Power

Of the Trees

Olan

Party Pupils

Porter Robinson

Potions

QRTR

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Rome in Silver

Sebastian Paul

Shiba San

SIDEPIECE

SLANDER

Slenderbodies

Smoakland

SO TUFF SO CUTE

SOHMI

Star Kitchen

The String Cheese Incident

Subtronics

Sunsquabi

Supertask

Surf Mesa

Swaylo

Sylvan Esso

Synergy

Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber

Tinlicker

TOKiMONSTA

Toro y Moi

Township Rebellion

Tsuruda

Underscores

UNIIQU3

VNSSA

Wax Motif

Weval

Whethan

Wreckno

Wuki

Yung Bae