Electric Forest Reveals Additional Artists to the 2022 Festival Lineup
The festival will be in Rothbury, MI from June 23-26, 2022.
Today, Electric Forest (EF) reveals over 20 additional artists to the lineup for the sold-out music and arts festival in Rothbury, MI from June 23-26, 2022. Newly announced artists include Fred again.., Porter Robinson's live-only DJ side project Air2Earth, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Knocks, 12th Planet, DJ Holographic, Chiiild, midwxst, and more.
The full slate of newly announced artists, joining previously announced headliners The String Cheese Incident, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, Disclosure, The Disco Biscuits, Big Gigantic, SLANDER, Fisher, and Sylvan Esso, is as follows: Fred again.., Air2Earth, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Knocks, 12th Planet, Mochakk, DJ Holographic, Chiiild, midwxst, Jason Leech, Night Tales, Elephant Heart, Dead Inside, Synergy, Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber, MIZE, Smoakland, NALA, Butcher Brown, Swaylo, Jellybean Benitez, LYNY, and daily yoga with Hannah Muse.
View the complete list of EF2022 artists announced below.
Additionally, Electric Forest's Wish Machine has granted the first Wish of 2022. The Electric Forest Wish Machine, which was first introduced in 2018, invites fans to commit to spreading positivity throughout the year. In return, EF HQ rewards a lucky handful by supporting their wildest Electric Forest dreams coming true. For the first Wish Machine Grant of 2022, the Forest Family has stepped up to both make and grant a wish.
Forest Family member, Ezra, insisted on donating their Enchanted Campgrounds Wristband & Lodging package to healthcare workers who were at the forefront of pandemic response. In return, Ezra wished to join HQ behind-the-scenes at Electric Forest 2022. Addyson, a biomedical laboratory scientist based locally in Grand Rapids, was on the front lines of vaccine development and administration in her local community. In exchange for her work and volunteer hours in her community, Addyson wished for Wristbands to Electric Forest 2022.
HQ is proud to welcome both Ezra and Addyson to The Forest in 2022. Ezra will be integrated with HQ in a role that aligns with their intentions, and Addyson will be welcomed to enjoy the weekend while living the Good Life in the Enchanted Campgrounds.
To date, over 7,000 wishes have been submitted to The Wish Machine, with a collective 8,500+ volunteer hours pledged across 5 continents and all 50 states, and over $300,000 offered to community improvements and charities around the world. In return, EF has granted a variety of wishes to the Forest Family, including one-of-a-kind on-site experiences, performance slots, festival wristbands, and much more.
Electric Forest's 2022 Lineup
12th Planet
A Hundred Drums
Alice Ivy
Anamanaguchi
Andrew Bayer
Air2Earth
Bea Miller
Big Gigantic
Big Wild
Blu DeTiger
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
Butcher Brown
Bryce Menchaca
Cannons
Cassian
Cautious Clay
CharlestheFirst
The Cheeks
Chelsea Cutler
Chiiild
Cloonee
CloZee
Cory Henry
Cory Wong
Dead Inside
Deathpact
Disclosure
The Disco Biscuits
Dixon's Violin
DJ Dave
DJ Holographic
Dom Dolla
Doss
DRAMA
Duckwrth
Duke Dumont
EARTHGANG
Eden Prince
Elephant Heart
Elderbrook
Eli & Fur
ETHNO
EVAN GIIA
Everyone Orchestra
EXES
Fantastic Negrito
Felly
Femi Kuti
Fisher
Flamingosis
Franc Moody
Fred again..
Fundido
Gioli & Assia
Giorgia Angiuli - Live
Goth Babe
GRiZ
Hannah Muse Yoga
Honeycomb
HoneyLuv
Iya Terra
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jason Leech
Jellybean Benitez
Jerro
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
John Summit
Joy Oladokun
Kareem Ali
Khiva
The Knocks
Kitchen Dwellers
Kito
Lab Group
Lettuce
Liquid Stranger
Lotus
Louis the Child
LP Giobbi
LSDream
LYNY
Marc E. Bassy
Marco Benevento
Markus Schulz
MAX
Mersiv
Michigander
midwxst
Mindchatter
MIZE
Mo Lowda & The Humble
Mochakk
Moore Kismet
NALA
NEIL FRANCES
Nez
Night Tales
Noga Erez
NotLö
The Nth Power
Of the Trees
Olan
Party Pupils
Porter Robinson
Potions
QRTR
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rome in Silver
Sebastian Paul
Shiba San
SIDEPIECE
SLANDER
Slenderbodies
Smoakland
SO TUFF SO CUTE
SOHMI
Star Kitchen
The String Cheese Incident
Subtronics
Sunsquabi
Supertask
Surf Mesa
Swaylo
Sylvan Esso
Synergy
Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber
Tinlicker
TOKiMONSTA
Toro y Moi
Township Rebellion
Tsuruda
Underscores
UNIIQU3
VNSSA
Wax Motif
Weval
Whethan
Wreckno
Wuki
Yung Bae