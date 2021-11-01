Eleanor Buckland Releases Debut Album 'You Don't Have to Know'

Eleanor Buckland has released her debut album "You Don't Have to Know", her debut solo album. The album's release coincides with the announcement of new North American tour dates.

Singer/songwriter and guitarist Eleanor Buckland first made her mark in the Boston-based folk-rock trio Lula Wiles, who were beloved for their innovative, modern sound that goes "far beyond the traditional confines of acoustic singer-songwriter music." -- Rolling Stone That band made waves far beyond the folk community, crossing over into popular music.

Now, with the release of her solo debut You Don't Have To Know, Eleanor continues to stretch her musical prowess as inventive indie rock arrangements brush up against her folk/Americana roots in deeply personal songs that reflect on her personal growth.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

NOV 5 / NEW YORK, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

NOV 7 / CAMBRIDGE, MA @ Club Passim (2 shows)

NOV 11 / PORTLAND, ME @ One Longfellow Square

NOV 12 / EXETER, NH @ Word Barn