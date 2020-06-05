Eddy Lee Ryder New Single 'There In Dreams'

Eddy Lee Ryder has announced her forthcoming debut EP, Expected to Fly, with the release of the new single, "There In Dreams." A ready and willing mistress of everything from murder ballads to love songs and upbeat party tunes, Eddy's unconventional, theatrical approach to songwriting mingles contagious '70s good-time rock riffs and pop beats with complex poetry and layers that sparkle through her well-crafted recordings.

Listen below!

"There In Dreams" is deeply personal for Eddy, written about her father who passed away when she was 16 years old, who she describes as "a larger than life marathon runner who qualified for the 1980 Olympics." She says, "When I was struggling in the world he built for me, I was trying to get to him in my dreams. When everyone thought I was insane and it felt like life around me was crumbling, I would go to sleep and hope to see my dad to tell me it would all be ok. This song is about both loving and hating the nights when I see him, because it's as great as it is painful."

A classically trained musician and opera singer, Eddy was trapped in a world of made-for-TV pop music and light rock in her youth until she heard Peter Gabriel's "Solsberry Hill" and never looked back. She soon found herself hooked on Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, Kate Bush and even Spinal Tap. To date, Eddy has put out a series of singles in collaboration with Kevin Killen, who has mixed and engineered some of her favorite albums, including Peter Gabriel's So and Elvis Costello's Spike.

Those singles will appear on Expected to Fly, which pays homage to the musical style and spirit of the 60s and 70s, complete with big themes, haunting melodies and interesting storytelling. "Those styles represented a freedom and wandering life that I always related to; a quest for utopia on the open road," Eddy explains. "I was writing while holding on to that sentiment but realizing there might actually be a more dystopian future ahead, so I wrote about trying to find the beauty and comfort in this strange future ahead, so the songs are a blend of a bit hopeful but dark."

Expected to Fly will be released on July 10, 2020. For more information, please visit EddyLeeRyder.com.

Related Articles View More Music Stories