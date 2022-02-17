Ed Sheeran & Bring Me the Horizon Release Alternate Version of 'Bad Habits'

Following on from their high-energy BRITs performance last week, Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon have released their alternate version of "Bad Habits," out now on Atlantic Records (listen here).

Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon opened last week's BRIT Awards with their version of "Bad Habits," which made waves across both fanbases, leading us to today's track release.

Ed Sheeran says - "I really enjoyed the show last week and I think people will really like the new version. Excited to get it out x"

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes says - "From receiving the email asking whether we'd like to open the brits with Ed Sheeran to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has needless to say been pretty mental. But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge."

The original version of "Bad Habits" was released in June 2021 as the lead single off of Sheeran's latest album '=,' which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 upon its October release, marking his fourth consecutive chart-topping full length. "Bad Habits" is currently nominated for Song of the Year at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards and stands at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its 33rd week on the chart.

Listen to the new remix here: