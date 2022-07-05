Easy Life Drop New Single 'Ott' With Benee Ahead of New Album 'Maybe in Another Life…'

easy life has today dropped a brand-new single, 'OTT,' a collaboration with New Zealand singer-songwriter, BENEE. Earlier today, the track received its first play as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record In The World. The song is the latest preview of the British band's upcoming album MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE... - set to be released on August 12 via Geffen Records. The album is available to Pre-order/add/save here.

'OTT' is a song about extremes, moderation, and keeping each other in check. Recorded remotely over lockdown by Murray and New Zealand pop star BENEE, it's the talk you long to have with someone who's on a self-destructive streak. While dealing with the album's central themes of regret, excess and opening up, "like most things easy life," comments Murray, "there is still that element of optimism: that perhaps with enough care and attention, something can be done. BENEE crushed it - her voice is like water and she's a real queen of melody."

The track is coupled with a slacker classic green screen music video from director Theo Watkins.

'OTT' is the latest track to be released off the band's upcoming immersive project, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE..., which was launched by restless first single 'BEESWAX' and announced recently alongside the anthemic 'DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY' (which features BROCKHAMPTON's Kevin Abstract, who made a surprise appearance as easy life's special guest during their Pyramid Stage debut at Glastonbury).

'DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY,' hailed by COMPLEX as "slow-burning and sentimental," and "a sunny track that we'll be playing all summer long," is a world-colliding collaboration between rapper Kevin Abstract and the Leicester five-piece. A wistful, woozily West Coast ode to a love that wasn't meant to be.

The guys first connected over DM, before Murray and Kevin met in Los Angeles and started playing each other their upcoming music. Abstract asked to cut a verse right there and then, resulting in a track that became - as Murray puts it - "the cornerstone of the second easy life album" [the chorus also contains the album title].

"Kevin raps about expectations versus reality, choice, and regret. Thematically, 'DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY' opened up this whole world, and the desire for us as a band to create a world that was better than the one, we inhabited at the time." The video was paired with a charming Claymation video directed by William Child (Young Thug, Drake, 100 Gecs).

In 2022, easy life - an escapist band, formed on the hedonistic outlook of 'no regrets' - appear compelled to put their ethos to the test. Melancholic, uplifting and hugely sophisticated, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE... is a record about how our choices define us, for better and worse, and chronicles how to make peace with things we can't control. Throughout, Murray's world-class production absorbs influences ranging from the manic hip-hop energy of Odd Future to a colorful visual palette, as inspired by classic Disney animation as it is the dreamlike art noveau of Wes Anderson.

If life's a beach was easy life sunny-side-up - a rounded, realist study of Middle England - it's on the lockdown make-believe of MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE... that Murray's shank-sharp observations about modern British life hit hardest. What's emerged is an expertly-realized vision of masculinity, which encourages us - whether having the 'OTT' conversation, or exuberant world-building - to find joy in the journey, not just the destination.

Having recently wrapped their North American Spring headline shows, the band's extensive run of summer festivals continues with dates still to come at the likes of Mad Cool in Spain, and Summersonic in Japan, followed by another string of North American headline shows.

Kicking off in Los Angeles on September 12, the upcoming tour will see the band play in cities including San Francisco, Denver, Santa Fe, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, and Toronto, before concluding in Brooklyn, NY on September 29. For a complete list of upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Over the last few years, easy life has broken new ground for UK bands on the world's stage. Observational, universal, and deeply personal, debut album life's a beach explored an escapist fantasy of dreary middle England: here was a reminder to find the positives, even in the darkest of years, told through the prism of a seaside getaway.

Upon its release, the NME-Award-winners became the first band to perform within Fornite(the world's biggest game), also making their US television debut on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with a rousing performance of their song 'skeletons'.

With all this done largely over lockdown, easy life's furiously prolific streak continues with 'OTT,' a soon-to-be favorite off MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE.... Here are a band going where others don't and bringing their hugely impassioned global audience along for the next chapter of the easy life experience.

Watch the new music video here:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

09/12 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

09/13 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

09/16 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO

09/17 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

09/20 - The Cambridge Room at House of Blues - Dallas, TX

09/21 - The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues - Houston, TX

09/23 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

09/24 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

09/26 - Space - Chicago, IL

09/28 - Great Hall - Toronto, ON

09/29 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere