Easy Life Debut New Music Video For 'Sunday'

Ahead of two back-to-back weekends of US festival performances at Boston Calling and Governors Ball, acclaimed UK five-piece Easy Life return today with the video for "Sunday," the simmering highlight off their recently released 'Spaceships' Mixtape (out now!). The new video comes on the heels of "Houseplants" and "Spaghetti Hoops," two fiery new tracks released just last week-both available now.

A playful twist on John Lennon and Yoko's Bed-ins-For-Peace, Easy Life's video for 'Sunday' sees Murray and his romantic interest take that honeymoon-period of early love and lust to the very limits. Watch the Greg Barth-directed video HERE

Talking about 'Houseplants', front-man Murray reveals that the track is "a poetic experiment in which we document the all-consuming feeling of falling head over heels." Mixing elements of R&B, hip-hop, jazz and distinctly British storytelling, 'Houseplants'- and the plaintive 'Spaghetti Hoops' - further showcases Easy Life's wry and affecting way with the minutiae of everyday life. The band's new single arrives as their recent mixtape, 'Spaceships', continues to take flight.

With 'Spaceships', an ambitious 6-track collection, the band showcases the effortless musicality and intimate storytelling that is truly Easy Life's own. Following the atmospheric, jazz-infused opener 'Mercury Retrograde,' lead track 'Sunday' (which premiered on Annie Mac's Radio 1 Show) is perhaps the band's soulful moment yet - a gorgeous cut of transatlantic R&B, vividly capturing those halcyon-days of early love (and lust). Elsewhere, Easy Life sharpen their focus on finding those moments of the sublime in the mundane: from the warm but trippy hip-hop of 'Wet Weekend' to the mellow haze of 'Afters', with observational lyrics which are frequently frank, funny and heartfelt (whether capturing "all these girls at uni, like 'yeh my daddy's rich, but no one understands me" to finding someone who makes you feel like "I fall short of who I claim to be / surely there's someone better than me"). Throughout the tape, Murray also continues to come of age as one of the country's leading new front-men, and a proper pop-star-in-waiting.

Fans in the US can next catch the band this weekend at Boston Calling (Tickets HERE) this weekend, when they play the Green Stage on Sunday, May 26, followed by a performance next weekend at New York City's Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 1 (Tickets HERE). The band has also been confirmed to play Glastonbury Festival in the UK this June, where they are scheduled to play on the BBC Introducing Stage.

Like the best of things, what started out as a bit of fun for Easy Life has quickly become an attitude to live by: one in which nothing is off limits (musically, lyrically, emotionally) and nothing - however bleak your situation, or your location - is irreversible. 2019 is theirs for the taking.

Spaceships is out everywhere now.





