EarthGang to Headline Monster Energy's Outbreak Tour
Today, the prestigious Monster Energy Outbreak Tour announces a packed slate of fall dates and reveals Dreamville hip-hop duo, EarthGang will headline their fall tour with support from Benji, Duckwrth, and Guapdad4000 on select dates. The coveted headlining position on the world's ultimate tastemaker tour has proven to be a springboard for breakthrough artists who are about to make the leap from renown to true stardom-notable alumni include Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, 21 Savage, and more.
EarthGang is poised to deliver a breakout performance in cities across the U.S. and Canada. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour kicks off October 13 in Tallahassee, FL; see below for the full itinerary and tour admat. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 6 at 10:00a.m. local, with Spotify and Bandsintown pre-sales taking place on Thursday, September 5.
Hailing from Atlanta, GA, EarthGang is comprised of Olu and WowGr8 - the pair met on the first day of school, solidifying a friendship over their school burning down and a love for music that doesn't follow the rules. Instead, the young artists embody the best of the new generation in music; and plenty of critics and fans alike have taken note. Marrying lean, sharp-eyed lyricism with Southern-fried soul, every song arrives fully formed, hitting hard and landing jokes while also delving deep into political issues. They spent their college days recording in dorm rooms and collaborating with local producers when they were discovered - and then signed - by J. Cole to his Interscope imprint, Dreamville. A series of Eps later, EarthGang are now at the helm of their debut album release Mirrorland, out this September.
EarthGang revealed their eagerness to kick off the tour, saying, "We're excited to team up with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour for our biggest headliner ever. Can't wait for our fans to join us UP into Mirrorland..."
TOUR DATES:
10/13/19 TALLAHASSEE, FL - POTBELLY'S
10/15/19 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - ELEVATION27
10/17/19 COLLEGE PARK, MD - MILKBOY ARTHOUSE
10/18/19 NEW HAVEN, CT - TOAD'S PLACE
10/20/19 BURLINGTON, VT - HIGHER GROUND
10/21/19 CAMBRIDGE, MA - MIDDLE EAST
10/22/19 PITTSBURGH, PA - SPIRIT HALL
10/23/19 COLUMBUS, OH - SKULLY'S
10/26/19 MEMPHIS, TN - GROWLERS
10/27/19 LOUISVILLE, KY - HEADLINERS
10/28/19 LAWRENCE, KS - GRANADA
10/29/19 BOULDER, CO - THE FOX THEATRE
10/30/19 COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - THE BLACK SHEEP
10/31/19 FORT COLLINS, CO - HODI'S HALF NOTE
11/5/19 SANTA CRUZ, CA - THE CATALYST
11/6/19 SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA - THE FREMONT
11/7/19 SANTA BARBARA, CA - UC SANTA BARBARA
11/9/19 TUCSON, AZ - 191 TOOLE
11/12/19 OAKLAND, CA - THE NEW PARISH
11/13/19 EUGENE, OR - W.O.W. HALL
11/14/19 TACOMA, WA - ALMA MATER
11/15/19 VICTORIA, BC - DISTRIKT
11/16/19 VANCOUVER, BC - THE VENUE
11/18/19 BOISE, ID - THE KNITTING FACTORY
11/19/19 SALT LAKE CITY, UT - THE COMPLEX
11/23/19 ANN ARBOR, MI - THE BLIND PIG
11/24/19 GRAND RAPIDS, MI - STACHE
11/26/19 MADISON, WI - MAJESTIC THEATRE