EarthGang to Headline Monster Energy's Outbreak Tour

Today, the prestigious Monster Energy Outbreak Tour announces a packed slate of fall dates and reveals Dreamville hip-hop duo, EarthGang will headline their fall tour with support from Benji, Duckwrth, and Guapdad4000 on select dates. The coveted headlining position on the world's ultimate tastemaker tour has proven to be a springboard for breakthrough artists who are about to make the leap from renown to true stardom-notable alumni include Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, 21 Savage, and more.

EarthGang is poised to deliver a breakout performance in cities across the U.S. and Canada. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour kicks off October 13 in Tallahassee, FL; see below for the full itinerary and tour admat. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 6 at 10:00a.m. local, with Spotify and Bandsintown pre-sales taking place on Thursday, September 5.

Hailing from Atlanta, GA, EarthGang is comprised of Olu and WowGr8 - the pair met on the first day of school, solidifying a friendship over their school burning down and a love for music that doesn't follow the rules. Instead, the young artists embody the best of the new generation in music; and plenty of critics and fans alike have taken note. Marrying lean, sharp-eyed lyricism with Southern-fried soul, every song arrives fully formed, hitting hard and landing jokes while also delving deep into political issues. They spent their college days recording in dorm rooms and collaborating with local producers when they were discovered - and then signed - by J. Cole to his Interscope imprint, Dreamville. A series of Eps later, EarthGang are now at the helm of their debut album release Mirrorland, out this September.

EarthGang revealed their eagerness to kick off the tour, saying, "We're excited to team up with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour for our biggest headliner ever. Can't wait for our fans to join us UP into Mirrorland..."

TOUR DATES:

10/13/19 TALLAHASSEE, FL - POTBELLY'S

10/15/19 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - ELEVATION27

10/17/19 COLLEGE PARK, MD - MILKBOY ARTHOUSE

10/18/19 NEW HAVEN, CT - TOAD'S PLACE

10/20/19 BURLINGTON, VT - HIGHER GROUND

10/21/19 CAMBRIDGE, MA - MIDDLE EAST

10/22/19 PITTSBURGH, PA - SPIRIT HALL

10/23/19 COLUMBUS, OH - SKULLY'S

10/26/19 MEMPHIS, TN - GROWLERS

10/27/19 LOUISVILLE, KY - HEADLINERS

10/28/19 LAWRENCE, KS - GRANADA

10/29/19 BOULDER, CO - THE FOX THEATRE

10/30/19 COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - THE BLACK SHEEP

10/31/19 FORT COLLINS, CO - HODI'S HALF NOTE

11/5/19 SANTA CRUZ, CA - THE CATALYST

11/6/19 SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA - THE FREMONT

11/7/19 SANTA BARBARA, CA - UC SANTA BARBARA

11/9/19 TUCSON, AZ - 191 TOOLE

11/12/19 OAKLAND, CA - THE NEW PARISH

11/13/19 EUGENE, OR - W.O.W. HALL

11/14/19 TACOMA, WA - ALMA MATER

11/15/19 VICTORIA, BC - DISTRIKT

11/16/19 VANCOUVER, BC - THE VENUE

11/18/19 BOISE, ID - THE KNITTING FACTORY

11/19/19 SALT LAKE CITY, UT - THE COMPLEX

11/23/19 ANN ARBOR, MI - THE BLIND PIG

11/24/19 GRAND RAPIDS, MI - STACHE

11/26/19 MADISON, WI - MAJESTIC THEATRE





