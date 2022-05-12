EVERCLEAR Announces Details For 'World Of Noise – 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition'

As Everclear prepare to kick off their 30th Anniversary Tour next month, the acclaimed '90s alternative rock band led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis has officially announced the details for the reissue release of their 1993 full-length debut album, World Of Noise.

Due out Friday, June 10th, the World Of Noise - 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will mark the first time the currently out-of-print album will be available on all digital music streaming platforms. The fully remastered edition features all 12 original tracks plus 6 bonus songs including the previously unreleased "Drunk Again" and an unreleased remix of "Nervous & Weird." See below for full track listing. Pre-save link coming June 1st. World Of Noise - 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will also be available on vinyl later this year.

"World Of Noise has never been available digitally before because the masters reverted back to me several years before streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music came about," shares Alexakis. "So now I'm finally going to release it digitally for the first time and do a vinyl pressing that includes some old demos and stuff. It'll be fun for the hardcore fans. I'm excited for everyone to get a chance to listen to this rarity of ours that really set the stage for this incredible career."

Everclear has also released a special commemorative anniversary video, "Everclear - 30 Years Gone: A Retrospective," hosted by former MTV VJ, current radio host and longtime friend Matt Pinfield. PRESS HERE to watch.

To celebrate 30 years as a band, Everclear - Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums) - is heading out on a 25+ date North American 30th Anniversary Tour featuring special guests Fastball and The Nixons. The setlist for this year's tour will run the gamut of Everclear's longstanding career including songs from World Of Noise, B-sides, fan favorites and all the hits. Officially kicking off June 9th in Idaho, Everclear's celebratory outing will make stops throughout the summer in Colorado Springs, Denver, Waco, Memphis, Virginia Beach, Greenville, Baltimore, Nashville, Lexington, and New York City on July 22nd, among many other markets. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Tickets are on sale now; visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase tickets.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including "Santa Monica," "Father of Mine," "I Will Buy You A New Life," "Wonderful" and "Everything To Everyone," as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. In recent years, Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular '90s alt rock bands, and also released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019.

After the demise of his band Colorfinger in 1992, Alexakis was struggling to make it in Portland, where he'd moved from San Francisco. That extremely difficult personal and creative period was the crucible that forged Alexakis into the fiery songwriter heard on the early Everclear demos, the Nervous & Weird EP (1993), and ultimately the World Of Noise LP, both released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records.

The original 1993 release of World Of Noise, paired with the band's significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they'd created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995's platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit "Santa Monica," Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure.

PRESS HERE to watch a special 30th Anniversary Tour teaser video showcasing performance footage of the band's first #1 hit, and fan-favorite, "Santa Monica" from the early days along with clips of them playing the song literally all over the world over the decades.