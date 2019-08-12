ENTER SHIKARI Release New Track 'Stop The Clocks'

ENTER SHIKARI have released the storming new track "Stop The Clocks," BBC Radio 1's "Hottest Record" on the Annie Mac show tonight, ahead of playing four special sets at this year's Reading and Leeds Festival on August 23rd - 25th. The single will be their first release on So Recordings.

Ever since the band added "Stop The Clocks"' to their live show in December 2018, the track has become a firm fan favorite, with Shikari-related social media and fan groups pleading for its release.



Their award-winning fifth album The Spark, released in September 2017, was their fourth to land in the UK Album Chart Top 5 and has seen Enter Shikari become one of the UK's biggest rock exports taking their acclaimed live show to tens of thousands of fans across the world on their longest tour ever.



Renowned Enter Shikari frontman and producer Rou Reynolds has become a prominent music voice in mental health awareness working with the Mental Health Foundation amongst others. Reynolds has also written two best-selling books this year Dear Future Historians (Lyrics and Exegesis of Rou Reynolds for the music of Enter Shikari 2006 - 2019) and The Spark, published by Faber.



The pioneering St. Albans quartet have come a long way since their inception 10 years ago, but their principles remain the same - promoting equality, fairness and unity wherever they go. More news on the next chapter of their journey coming soon.



Enter Shikari is Chris Batten (bass), Rou Reynolds (lead vocals / keyboards), Rob Rolfe (drums), and Rory Clewlow (guitars).

Listen to "Stop The Clocks" here:





