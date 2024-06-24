ENHYPEN Unveil UNTOLD CONCEPT CINEMA Short Film For Upcoming Studio Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN unveiled their action-packed short film UNTOLD Concept Cinema at midnight KST on June 23. Released ahead of their 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD, set to drop on July 12, this film extends the album’s narrative, showcasing the powerhouse band’s jaw-dropping action scenes, emotional depth and striking visuals.

UNTOLD Concept Cinema unfolds the story of seven vampire boys risking their lives to be with Chloe, their sole human protector. The film features gripping gunfire action scenes during their journey, alongside heartfelt moments where the boys reminisce about making music with Chloe. ENHYPEN’s captivating visuals and emotive expressions draw viewers deeply into the cinematic universe of UNTOLD Concept Cinema.

Directed by the up-and-coming director Lee Choong Hyun, UNTOLD Concept Cinema is a one-of-a-kind short film based on the narrative of ROMANCE : UNTOLD, which follows the story of seven boys who fall in love with ‘you,’ despite coming from vastly different worlds. As ‘you’ make them better individuals, they become determined to protect this love at all costs, but only if ‘you’ say yes–a central theme that resonates throughout the album. Director Lee Choong Hyun skillfully blends vampire elements into this album narrative while adding a touch of his signature noir style, thereby creating a unique short film rarely seen in the K-pop scene.

A day before the UNTOLD Concept Cinema’s release, the septet and the director greeted 1,500 fans at the ‘UNTOLD Concept Cinema Premier Event’ held in Seoul. During the Q&A session, director Lee Choong Hyun praised the band’s unique color, stating, “ENHYPEN possess a very distinctive album narrative and concept, so I utilized these aspects when developing the short film.”

ENHYPEN also shared their thoughts, saying, “There are numerous connections between the UNTOLD Concept Cinema and our upcoming album, so we encourage everyone to pay close attention to the details when viewing the film.” They further added, “For our 2nd Studio Album, we experimented with many new ideas, including this film. We approached the album with the goal of achieving a new milestone, so please stay tuned.”

ENHYPEN have established themselves as trailblazing artists, expanding their artistry beyond music to craft an unrivaled narrative with each album release. With a concept cinema reminiscent of a blockbuster romance-noir film, anticipation builds for the story that the K-pop powerhouse will present in ROMANCE : UNTOLD. ENHYPEN’s 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD will be released worldwide at midnight ET on July 12.

Photo Credit: BELIFT LAB

Comments