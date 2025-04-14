ENHYPEN Reveal Dates and Venues for U.S. and European Leg of World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following their historic Coachella debut this past weekend, K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN have announced the U.S. and European legs of their third world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'WALK THE LINE.'

Taking the stage for the first time at the iconic festival, the septet delivered a dynamic 45-minute set featuring 13 songs, backed by a live band. Dressed in custom Prada outfits, ENHYPEN powered through their set with electrifying energy—earning praise from Billboard for “keeping the crowd engaged at every turn.”

The 10-city tour kicks off August 6th in Belmont Park, making additional stops in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Berlin, before wrapping up with a show in Paris’s Accor Arena on September 3rd. More information on presale and general onsale tickets can be accessed here.

Prior to their arrival in the U.S. and Europe, ‘WALK THE LINE’ took off with the band’s first Korean stadium show at Goyang Stadium on October 5 with two consecutive dates, followed by a 3-city 6-show Japanese Dome tour and an Asian leg of the tour, including stadium shows at Bulacan, Philippines and Bangkok, Thailand.

For U.S. tickets, the ENGENE Membership presale runs from Wednesday, April 23 at 4PM to Thursday, April 24 at 10PM (U.S. local). General onsale begins Friday, April 25 at 4PM (U.S. local). For EU/UK tickets, the ENGENE Membership presale runs from Wednesday, April 23 at 10AM to Friday, April 25 at 9:59AM (EU/UK local). General onsale begins Friday, April 25 at 10AM (EU/UK local).

To apply to participate in the ENGENE MEMBERSHIP PRESALE, audiences must apply in advance on WEVERSE. Only holders of ENGENE MEMBERSHIP (US) in U.S. and ENGENE MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL) in Europe are eligible to participate in the presale. Please take note of the schedule, as application is not possible outside of the application period.

ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “WALK THE LINE” IN U.S & EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Aug 6 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena



Aug 7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena



Aug 9 - Chicago, IL - United Center



Aug 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center



Aug 13 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center



Aug 16 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium



Aug 22 - London, UK - The O2



Aug 25 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena



Aug 28 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome



Aug 30 - Brussels, BE - ING Arena



Sept 1 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena



Sept 3 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN—consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI—have swiftly ascended to global prominence as a K-pop powerhouse, with record-breaking achievements since their 2020 debut. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, the group made an immediate impact with unique concepts shaping their artistic identity. In just three years, they’ve placed three albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10—MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (2022), DARK BLOOD (2023), and ORANGE BLOOD (2023)—each debuting at No. 6, No. 4, and No. 4, respectively. Their 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD (2024) hit the group’s career-high No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and ranked highest among K-pop acts on the 2024 IFPI Global Album Chart. Building on their chart-topping success, ENHYPEN have expanded their influence in in globally, achieving an indelible milestone during their 2023 world tour ‘FATE’ with a landmark U.S. stadium debut. The septet is set to perform at Coachella this year, becoming the fastest K-pop boy group to grace the festival.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB

