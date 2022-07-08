ENHYPEN Announce First World Tour 'Manifesto'

Your new K-pop destination ENHYPEN are hosting their long awaited world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'MANIFESTO' (hereinafter 'MANIFESTO').

Announced today on the band's official social media channels and global fandom platform Weverse, 'MANIFESTO' is ENHYPEN's first world tour since their debut in November 2020. The tour will kick off on September 17 with two consecutive dates in Seoul, followed by shows in six US cities: Anaheim on October 2, Fort Worth on 6, Houston on 8, Atlanta on 11, Chicago on 13, and New York on 15.

'MANIFESTO' will continue to Japan where the band will perform in three cities for two consecutive days each: Aichi on November 1 & 2, Osaka on 9 & 10, and Kanagawa on 15 & 16.

ENHYPEN made their grand return on July 4 with their 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1. Within two days of its release, the album sold over 1.1M copies, becoming the record-breaking group's second "Million-Seller" album after their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA released in October 2021.

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the highest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Within a year of debut, the septet truly solidified their status as the new destination for K-pop fans everywhere as their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA released in October 2021 not only debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, but also earned them the "Million-Seller" title with over 1.1M copies sold (as of October 2021) according to Korea's Gaon Monthly Album Chart.

The record-breakers moved on to reach another milestone as 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION : ANSWER, released in January 2022, became a "half-million seller" album with over 510,000 copies sold in the first week of release and debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200.

Armed with authentic stories in their music and versatility in their visuals, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.