ELI SMART Announces New EP & Shares First Single 'See Through'

On November 25 Hawaii via Liverpool's rising star Eli Smart will release his new EP Aloha Soul via Geffen Records. Today he shares the latest single, the bonafide surf-rock smash "See Through". Scuzzy guitar solos and Eli's now trademark falsetto underpinned by an irresistibly jangly rhythm section that shuffles you straight back to memories of sunshine, this latest track solidifies Eli as one of the most exciting artists in his genre.

Having made the UK his second home, Smart has been cutting his teeth with some of the UKs most exciting artists, such as Brooke Combe and Cassia, who he has toured with in the last month. Today's single was built from his live show and of the instantly danceable track Eli shares: "See Through is a tune that my mate Luca and I wrote and recorded back home in my little studio on Kauai. I had the intro guitar riff floating around for a while as well as a bouncy groove and a melody and we wrote the tune around it together. The atmosphere of 'See Through' is meant to capture a certain feeling of back home, having a laugh and getting involved in some funny situations."

Eli Smart is confirmed to play Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on December 6 - stay tuned for more info on the upcoming show.

Working with acclaimed producer Gianluca Buccellati (Arlo Parks) has allowed Eli to explore and expand his authentic sound on the upcoming Aloha Soul which encompasses a unique blend of Tropicana, timeless guitar pop and blue-eyed soul. Eli's work remains impassioned and stirring, whilst preserving a swingy and high-spirited essence imbued with warmth. Earlier this year Eli shared two gorgeous singles "AM to PM", and "B-Side" which was quickly adopted by Jack Saunders & Gilles Peterson. Most recent single "Cry At The Comedy", a raucous surf pop anthem has been a mainstay at late night BBC Radio 1, with Clara Amfo supporting heavily across the network.

Eli rose to prominence early last year with the release of his debut EP Boonie Town in early 2021, four glorious tracks that showcased Smart's irresistible, sun-dappled vision. From the gorgeously sweet bitter tang of lead track "Come Down" to the doo-wop swagger of "No Destination"; the twinkling falsetto croons on the irrepressibly lovestruck anthem-in-waiting "Highschool Steady" to last year's "Cruella Deville", which became a sleeper smash on radio and won him fans in the likes of Clara Amfo, Elton John, Greg James, Adele Roberts, Gemma Bradley and more.

Originally hailing from Kauai, where he was raised by a family of musicians and grew up on a diet of soul legends such as Gladys Knight, Jimi Hendrix, Prince and The Beatles, Eli moved to Liverpool to attend Paul McCartney's Liverpool Institution for Performing Arts. It was there that his musical inspiration reached new levels as Smart found himself pushed to create his own wildly colorful musical world.

Listen to the new single here: