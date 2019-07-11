ELECTRIC ZOO: EVOLVED Announces Stage By Stage Daily Line-Ups

With only 50 more days to go, New York's most anticipated music festival Electric Zoo: Evolved has just announced its stage-by-stage daily line-ups for the big event happening over Labor Day weekend August 30, 31 & September 1 at Randall's Island Park in New York City.

From unique under-ground favorites to beloved artist personalities, this year's line-up encompasses a diverse range of talent from deep house, dubstep, trance, trap, techno and future bass. Also look for the most impactful brands in club music right now represented.

Kicking off the festival on August 30, Brownies and Lemonade-a group of friends at its core from Los Angeles who are bonded by their love of music and a good time--will make their mark on the Riverside stage with Getter, 4B, Peekaboo and many others. There will also be a unique sunset set from American house mainstay Kaskade.

Sunday, September 1 the Riverside stage will house Seven Lions Presents Ophelia, showcasing the finest of his label including Jason Ross, Kill The Noise, Said The Sky, Blastoyz, Wooli and more. The Hilltop Arena will host NGHTMRE & Slander Present Gud Vibrations featuring a line-up especially curated by the two artists including back to back and new artists sets represented including Wave Dash, Kavion and Yako.

The West Coast's freshest brand ALL MY FRIENDS curated by DESTRUCTO steps in with a stage the entire festival welcoming Malaa, Anti Up, Camephat, a b2b from Volac and Plegmatic Dogs and Solardo among others.

All three days of the festival, the main stage will rage with performances ranging from talent such as Above & Beyond, Skrillex and Boys Noize's notorious duo Dog Blood, and Eric Prydz. Prydz will also make a second turn on Saturday, August 31 with his Pryda Arena featuring also Joris Voorn, Yotto and a live set from Ben Bohmer.

From the earliest memories of Electric Zoo, the festival now celebrates Electric Zoo: Evolved and commemorates the future for the legendary event with a whole host of talents that are worthwhile to see perform. Electric Zoo: Evolved is:

Friday, August 30

Main Stage: Eric Pydz, Diplo, Kaskade (sunset set), Oliver Heldens, Whethan, Destructo, Bijou

Hilltop Arena: Excision, Ganja White Night, Liquid Stranger, Dion Timmer, Sullivan King, Subtronics, Kompany, Mark The Beast

Riverside (Brownies & Lemonade ): Getter, 4B, Peekaboo, Yultron, Nitti Gritti b2b Wuki, Slumberjack, Kittens, Tails

All My Friends: Malaa, Walker & Royce, Josh Butler, Golf Clap, Omnom, Franklyn Watts, MIME

Saturday, August 31

Main Stage: Above & Beyond, ZEDD, Afrojack, Diesel b2b Borgore, Tritonal, Benny Benassi, Armnhmr, EDX, Kream

Hilltop Arena (Pryda Arena): Eric Prydz, Joris Voorn, Yotto, Cristoph, Ben Böhmer (Live), Miss Jennifer

Riverside : Flux Pavilion, Cookie Monsta b2b Funtcase, Bear Grillz, Riot Ten, Mastadon, Blunts & Blondes, Shlump, Zeke Beats, Minesweepa, Decadon

All My Friends Anti Up, Wax Motif, Volac b2b Phlegmatic Dogs, Weiss, Dom Dolla, Dombresky, Born Dirty, Croatia Squad, Gerry Gonza, Matt Medved

Sunday, September 1

Main Stage : Dog Blood (Skrillex :: Boys Noize), Armin van Buuren, Alison Wonderland, Boombox Cartel, Cash Cash, R3hab, Droeloe, I_O, Midnight Kids

Hilltop Arena: Nghtmre & Slander present: Gud Vibrations : Nghtmre b2b Slander, Boogie T b2b Squnto, GTA, Saymyname, 1788-L, Whipped Cream, Wavedash, Kaivon, Lick, Shadient, Yako

Riverside: Seven Lions Presents Ophelia : Seven Lions, Kill The Noise, Said The Sky, Jason Ross, Dabin, Mitis, Blastoyz, Wooli, Crystal Skies, Dimibo

All My Friends : Camelphat, Nora En Pure, Kyle Watson, Solardo, Eli Brown, Noizu, Charles Meyer





Related Articles View More Music Stories