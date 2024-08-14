Dylan Sinclair Releasing Debut Album 'For the Boy in Me' in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Toronto R&B artist, songwriter, and producer Dylan Sinclair has announced the release of his eagerly awaited debut album, FOR THE BOY IN ME, set to drop on September 27th. Executive produced by Five Stone Records co-founders Jordon Manswell and Sinclair himself, the record reflects on the 23-year-old’s upbringing, drawing inspiration from his Guyanese and Filipino roots, as well as the classic sounds of 90s and early 2000s Pop, R&B, and Gospel music – all infused with the signature vibes of his hometown Toronto.

To mark the album announcement, the 2023 JUNO Award winner shares a new offering from the album, the captivating alt-R&B track “FOREVER,” available to stream now. Speaking on the inspiration behind the latest single off his upcoming debut album, Dylan Sinclair shares, “‘FOREVER’ is about defying all odds, standing strong together despite external pressures, and cherishing an unbreakable bond; a celebration of a love that is defiant, loyal, and everlasting.”

Developed over several years through writing sessions in Toronto, The Muskokas, Los Angeles, and New York, FOR THE BOY IN ME encapsulates the last few years of Dylan’s life. The 12-song record explores the joys of having a truly supportive partner, the challenges of sustaining a loving relationship, and the personal growth that comes from each relationship. Bolstered by the singles “I LO<3 MY EX” and “LEMON TREES”, the album's production is anchored by Sinclair’s collaboration with his trusted team, led by GRAMMY and JUNO-Award nominated Jordon Manswell (Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, 21 Savage, DVSN), Zachary Simmonds (Daniel Caesar), Bryan Allen (Hillari, Baby Tate, Dom Dolla), and Alex “ACE G” Ernewein (Drake, Jack Harlow, Daniel Caesar).

ABOUT DYLAN SINCLAIR

R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Sinclair has rapidly become a dominant figure in the genre. Hailed as an "R&B king in the making" by Complex and a “leading voice reshaping Toronto's R&B sound” by CBC Radio, Sinclair's trajectory has been undeniable. His 2022 breakthrough EP, No Longer in the Suburbs, not only saw him highlighted by Spotify (2023) and Apple Music (2022) as an R&B Artist to Watch, but also earned him his first JUNO Award, Polaris Music Prize nomination, and title of ASCAP’s “On The Come Up Songwriter.”

Having already racked up more than 100 million streams to date and featured on songs with fellow R&B artists such as Savannah Ré, Joyce Wrice, DESTIN CONRAD, and JVCK JAMES, Dylan continues to prove himself as a must see live act having performed riveting sets at the 2023 JUNO Awards, London’s All Points East Festival, Montréal International Jazz Festival, and at Toronto’s Manifesto Festival.

﻿Dylan Sinclair’s highly anticipated debut album “FOR THE BOY IN ME” drops September 27th – pre-save here. You can stream the new track “FOREVER” out now.

Photo credit: Mary Chen for Fang Group

