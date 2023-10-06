Dylan Scott Serves Up The Remedy For Heartbreak On 'I'll Be A Bartender'

The latest drop from the ACM Award nominee follows a sweet acoustic version of his Gold-certified hit, “Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl).”

Oct. 06, 2023

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott serves up the remedy for heartbreak on “I'll Be A Bartender,” out today (10/6).

With no last call in sight, the track finds the three-time chart-topper pouring something smooth across his kitchen counter in an attempt to help an ex move on. He's easing her pain, drying her tears and winning her back shot for shot on the breezy, pop-centric track. “I'll Be A Bartender” was written by Rocky Block, John Byron, Grady Block, and Jordan Dozzi; and produced by Block and Jacob Durrett. 

The latest drop from the ACM Award nominee follows a sweet acoustic version of his Gold-certified hit, “Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl),” his current Top 10-and-climbing single from his latest LP, Livin' My Best Life.

The tender ballad and immediate viral hit was written for Scott's wife, Blair, with whom he recently welcomed a son — the couple's third child. The newly signed Jockey Outdoors brand ambassador will debut “I'll Be A Bartender” during his headlining This Town's Been Too Good To Us Tour, which kicks off next Thursday, Oct. 12 in Knoxville, Tenn. Matt Schuster and Tayler Holder are set to provide direct support on the buzzworthy outing slated to visit 15 cities this fall.

Fans can secure tickets at www.dylanscottcountry.com. Complete tour routing can be found below. Stream or purchase “I'll Be A Bartender” HERE. For more information and a full list of tour dates, visit www.dylanscottcountry.com.



