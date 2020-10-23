Dylan Fraser Releases Debut EP 'The Storm'

Scottish alt-pop newcomer Dylan Fraser.

Scottish alt-pop newcomer Dylan Fraser today unveils his debut EP 'The Storm,' out now via Atlantic Records.

The EP includes two previously unreleased tracks: "Intentions" and title track " The Storm ," the latter of which arrives with a stunning visualizer - watch HERE .

The 19-year-old is quickly making waves and today's release seamlessly extends on from his summer drops: " Vipers ," " Face Tattoo ," and " I Do These Things For Me ."

Over the EP's five tracks, Fraser's cross-genre dexterity shimmers as he seamlessly shifts through propulsive electronics, high-energy guitar and hypnotic beats. Inviting us into his own world, Dylan's music functions around themes of introspection, determination and self-validation as he unpacks his journey from his small town of Bathgate, Scotland to his newfound reality as an artist with the world at his feet, trying make sense of the people and situations he's faced along the way.

Dylan says - "I like to think of The Storm as my headspace. It's full of crazy ups and downs and this is me trying to piece it all together and make sense of the world"

Earlier this month, it was announced that Dylan's debut track "Vipers" will feature on the all-new FIFA 21 Official Soundtrack, alongside artists like Dua Lipa and Diplo. Watch an acoustic performance of "Vipers" released in tandem with EA Sports here .

This follows strong praise across press, streaming, and radio support from BBC Radio 1, Australia's Triple J, and Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe - with "Face Tattoo" premiering via a 'World First.'

