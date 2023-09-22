Duncan Laurence Releases New Album 'Skyboy'

The album is out today via Capitol Music Group is available for streaming/download now.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Multiplatinum international star Duncan Laurence proudly presents his second full-length album, Skyboy, out today via Capitol Music Group is available for streaming/download now.

To bring this vision to life, he once again collaborated closely with his husband and frequent collaborator Jordan Garfield during sessions in Los Angeles, Stockholm, and Amsterdam with producers such as Sam de Jong, Leroy Clampitt, Stephen Wrabel, Eric Lévi, and more.

Nodding to formative influences a la Elton John, Freddy Mercury, and Rolling Stones, Duncan channeled raw energy and emotion with powerhouse vocal performances and his most open-hearted songwriting yet. He most recently teased the album with the standout “Rest In Peace,” generating over 1 million streams.

Duncan paved the way for the record with title track “Skyboy,”, “Electric Life,” and “I Want It All,” gathering tens of millions of streams in advance of the LP.

Laurence won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 with “Arcade”– ‘Arcade’ has now surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. It’s the first song that participated at the Eurovision Song Contest to reach this milestone, as well as his first.

The track took the #1 spot on Spotify’s Global Viral chart on release and ultimately took off on Tik Tok with now over 80 billion views on the platform.

“Arcade” has attained Gold/Platinum certifications in 37 countries, including Platinum in the U.S. Duncan recently collaborated with singer/songwriter/producer Rosa Linn on “WDIA (Would Do It Again),” which Billboard Magazine hailed as “an old-school post-breakup duet, showcasing the singers’ vocal skills.”



