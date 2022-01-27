Ducks Ltd Share New Single 'Sheets of Grey'

Ducks Ltd burst onto the scene with their razor-sharp lyrics and instantly memorable jangle-pop in late 2019 and have not let up since. Following the release of their critically acclaimed, and end-of-year-list lauded, debut LP, Modern Fiction, on Carpark Records in 2021 the band is back today with their latest single.

On "Sheets of Grey" lead singer and guitarist, Tom McGreevy writes about one of his dearest topics; the liminal space between the inertia of depression. The ebb and flow of these feelings are evidenced in the rather monotone verses which are swept into the uptempo choruses in high register.

"Sheets of Grey" is not all bleak, though, as the band attempts to scrape together a small silver lining while the darkness is closing in. While, thematically, it was not fit for the album, "Sheets of Grey" is worthy of its own release to cement its place in the Ducks Ltd. catalog.

Ducks Ltd will be on tour this spring with Nation of Language and have re-scheduled their UK dates for the fall. Find those dates below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Feb 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

Mar 22 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Mar 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

Mar 24 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

Mar 23 - 27 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

Mar 29 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater*

Mar 30 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar*

Mar 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

Apr 1 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

Apr 2 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway*

Apr 3 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi*

Apr 6 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups*

Apr 7 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace*

Apr 8 - Montreal, ON @ Bar Le Ritz *