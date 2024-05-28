Dua Lipa Reveals Dates for Asia Leg of Radical Optimism Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has announced the Asia leg of her upcoming Radical Optimism Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off in Singapore on November 6th and stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, before concluding in Seoul on December 4th.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Dua releasing her third album, Radical Optimism, which went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. It was named a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, who hailed it is “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it is “a joyous blast of pop savvy.” Additionally, The New Yorker praised, “the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,” and Vogue raved it is “a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.”

Tickets for the Asia dates on the Radical Optimism Tour will be available starting with the American Express® presale in select markets. On-sale start dates and times vary by market so please stay up to date by visiting www.dualipa.com.

Dua previously announced the first run of tour dates in support of Radical Optimism with shows in Berlin, Pula, and Nimes taking place in June, which sold out immediately. In addition, Dua will make her Pyramid Stage debut as the Friday night headliner at this year’s Glastonbury Festival on June 28th and will play a show at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on October 17th, the latter of which also sold out immediately.

Please see below for the latest tour dates. For more information on tickets, please visit www.dualipa.com/tour.

June 5th, 2024 – Berlin – Waldbühne ***SOLD OUT***

June 9th, 2024 – Pula – Arena Pula ***SOLD OUT***

June 12th, 2024 – Nimes – Arènes de Nîmes ***SOLD OUT***

June 13th, 2024 – Nimes – Arènes de Nîmes ***SOLD OUT***

June 28th, 2024 – Glastonbury – Glastonbury Festival

July 4th, 2024 – Gdynia – Open’er Festival

July 6th, 2024 – Werchter – Rock Werchter

July 10th, 2024 – Madrid – Mad Cool Festival

July 12th, 2024 – Lisbon – Nos Alive Festival

October 17th, 2024 – London – Royal Albert Hall ***SOLD OUT***

November 6th, 2024 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium ***NEW***

November 9th, 2024 – Jakarta – Indonesia Arena-Senayan ***NEW***

November 13th, 2024 – Manila – Philippine Arena ***NEW***

November 16th, 2024 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena ***NEW***

November 17th, 2024 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena ***NEW***

November 20th, 2024 – Taipei – Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium ***NEW***

November 23rd, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur – Axiata Arena ***NEW***

November 27th, 2024 – Bangkok – Impact Arena ***NEW***

December 4th, 2024 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome ***NEW***

3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa continues to be one of pop music’s leading forces with the release of her third album, Radical Optimism. Upon release, the album went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. The New York Times named it a Critic’s Pick and hailed it as “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it “a joyous blast of pop savvy,” The New Yorker, who praised, “the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,” and Vogue, who raved it is “a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.”

Following its release in 2020, Dua's certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia became the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. The GRAMMY Award-winning album spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with “Levitating” earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021.

Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture and society editorial platform that now comprises a weekly newsletter, the Service95 book club and the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, which has been lauded by The Sunday Times and The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify. Having graced every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed, Dua added "designer" to her resume in 2023 when she co-designed Versace's "La Vacanza" collection alongside Donatella Versace herself, which Vogue deemed "the hottest collaboration of the summer."

Dua’s eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in BRIT Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 10 GRAMMY nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Additionally, she earned nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for her hit song “Dance The Night” from the box office sensation Barbie. Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 42 billion streams and holds the record for being the first female artist to have two albums with over 10 billion streams each on Spotify.

Photo Credit: Tyrone Lebon

