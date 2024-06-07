Dua Lipa Releases Amazon Music Original Version of 'Illusion' Remixed by Regard

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amazon Music, 3x GRAMMY, 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa, and DJ and producer Regard release a special, brand-new Amazon Music Original remix of “Illusion”, from her latest album Radical Optimism. The Amazon Music Original Illusion (Regard Remix – Amazon Music Original)” is available now, exclusive to Amazon Music listeners.

Creating an anthemic rendition of Dua Lipa’s “Illusion”, Regard’s remix features a new euphoric piano hook and a driving 4-to-the-floor kick and bassline that complements Dua’s original vocals.

The original version of “Illusion” comes from Dua’s recently released third album, Radical Optimism, which went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. It was named a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, who hailed it is “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it is “a joyous blast of pop savvy.” Additionally, The New Yorker praised, “the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,” and Vogue raved it is “a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.”

Last month, Amazon Music and Dua Lipa shared the meaning behind some of the tracks so fans can enjoy the album along with commentary from Dua herself. In her commentary, Dua delves into the meaning behind 'Radical Optimism' covering topics such as the inspiration for the album cover, the songwriting process, her genre description, the importance of performing at Glastonbury, along with a dive into the meaning behind several songs from the album. Listen to Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Track-by-Track Experience HERE.

