Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, & More to Cover Foo Fighters Song for Charity Single

The BBC is bringing together some of the biggest and most respected artists from the UK and around the world for the most ambitious Live Lounge in its history, in support of the global effort to stay safe and stay home during the Coronavirus crisis.

The Stay Home Live Lounge will be released at midday on Thursday 23 April and will see some of the music industry's biggest stars collaborate on a cover of Foo Fighters' Times Like These to raise money for charities, with the accompanying video to receive its world exclusive premiere during BBC One's The Big Night In.

The artists taking part are (in alphabetical order):

5 Seconds of Summer

AJ Tracey

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Celeste

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Dermot Kennedy

Dua Lipa

Ellie Goulding

Grace Carter

Hailee Steinfeld

Jess Glynne

Mabel

Paloma Faith

Rag'n'Bone Man

Rita Ora

Royal Blood

Sam Fender

Sean Paul

Sigrid

YUNGBLUD

Zara Larsson

The Stay Home Live Lounge will be recorded and filmed by artists from their own homes, and produced by Grammy and Ivor Novello award-winning producer Fraser T. Smith. Smith is renowned for his work with Stormzy, Adele, Dave and many more, and counts seven UK number one singles and 18 number one albums among his achievements.

The Stay Home Live Lounge will be broadcast for the first time across Radio 1, Radio 2, 1Xtra, 6Music and Asian Network from midday on Thursday 23 April as well as on demand on BBC Sounds. The accompanying video will be broadcast during The Big Night In on BBC One that evening and will be available to watch later on Radio 1's iPlayer and YouTube channels.

The BBC will also release the song as a single, with UK net profits to be combined with any funds raised by The Big Night In. These funds will be split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

International net profits will go towards the WHO's COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge has long been an unmissable destination for artists, providing a globally recognised platform for intimate live performances and striking creativity. The format allows music fans to see and hear their favourite artists perform stripped back renditions of their biggest tracks, as well as exclusive covers.

Dua Lipa says: "I am so proud that we've been able to come together to record this track and I can't wait for everyone to hear it. Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all."

Ellie Goulding says: "I'm honoured to join such a great line up for the Times Like These: BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge special. More so than ever it's important to remember the valuable role we each have to play in bringing hope, courage and strength to one another - I hope that this track brings comfort at such a difficult time."

Fraser T Smith says: "It's humbling to have been asked to produce this amazing single, taking the Foo Fighters' classic, Times Like These, with the Radio 1 Live Lounge team and the incredible collective of artists who have come together to record whilst in isolation. Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honour the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio. We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world."

Clara Amfo says: "The Live Lounge is so beloved by Radio 1's listeners and I'm so pleased that it's used in a way to lift people's moods and raise money for those impacted by COVID-19. Music is a gift and we're so grateful to Foo Fighters for this song and to all the artists for their involvement and interpretations. Download to help, sing along and stay safe."

Chris Price, Head of Music for Radio 1, says: "Thank you to Fraser T Smith, Foo Fighters and every single artist who threw their energies into this extraordinary collaboration. Times Like These: BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge sends a simple message to the world - that the power of music and human creativity can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles to build a sense of community, togetherness and determination, even when we are forced apart."

All net profits from sales or downloads of the single within the UK will be donated to two charities. 50% of donations will be paid to Comic Relief which is the trading name of Charity Projects (registered charity in England and Wales, charity number 326568 and in Scotland, charity number SC039730) and 50% of donations will be paid to BBC Children in Need (registered charity in England and Wales, charity number 802052 and in Scotland, charity number SC039557). The Big Night In Appeal is a joint initiative between Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need.





