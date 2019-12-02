Dua Lipa Announces Album Title & 2020 European Arena Tour

Global Pop Superstar Dua Lipa has revealed the name of her eagerly awaited forthcoming album - 'Future Nostalgia' due for release in 2020. Dua also announces her massive 'Future Nostalgia' 2020 European Arena Tour - which starts in Madrid on April 26th and visits 22 cities across Europe and the UK ending in Dublin on June 19th. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday 6th December at 9.00am local time, excluding Spain who will be on sale Thursday 5th December at 9.00am local time at www.LiveNation.co.uk

The lead track from the album "Don't Start Now" is already a massive hit worldwide with over 170 million streams to date. Already an iTunes Global #1, the track is also Top 10 European Radio and climbing and Top 20 US Radio and climbing. Her show stopping Award performances of 'Don't Start Now' at The EMA's, The AMA's and The ARIA's have also dazzled and delighted millions of viewers and fans everywhere.

Speaking about 'Future Nostalgia' Dua explains "What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine. I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.

Dua continues "Because of the time that I'd spent on the road touring with my band I wanted 'Future Nostalgia' to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production. My sound has naturally matured a bit as I've grown up but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as I had on the first record. I remember that I was on my way to a radio show in Las Vegas thinking about the direction for this new record and I realised that what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too."

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday 6th December at 9.00am local time, excluding Spain who will be on sale Thursday 5th December at 9.00am local time. Fans should purchase tickets from official outlets only and information will be found on the DUA LIPA website. VIP packages including 'Dua's House Party' will be available from https://vipnation.eu/Dualipa.Measures are being taken to prevent touting of tickets for DUA fans with named tickets in the UK, fan to fan resale options and ticket purchase limits. A Charity donation will be added to all tickets and proceeds will go to Unicef and Sunny Hill Foundation.

FULL LISTING OF 2020 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Apr 26th Madrid Wizink Centre

Apr 28th Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi

Apr 30th Milan Mediolanum Forum

May 02nd Antwerp Sportspaleis

May 04th Paris Accorhotels Arena

May 05th Cologne Lanxess Arena

May 07th Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

May 10th Copenhagen Royal Arena

May 12th Stockholm Ericsson Globe

May 13th Oslo Spektrum

May 15th Hamburg Barclaycard Arena

May 17th Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 19th Vienna Stadthalle

May 20th Munich Olympiahalle

May 26th London The O2

May 27th London The O2

Jun 01st Manchester Arena

Jun 04th Leeds First Direct Arena

Jun 07th Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jun 10th Birmingham Arena

Jun 13th Newcastle Utilita Arena

Jun 15th Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Jun 18th Dublin 3Arena

Jun 19th Dublin 3Arena





Related Articles View More Music Stories