Drug Couple Releses EP CHOOSE YOUR OWN APOCALYPSE

CHOOSE YOUR OWN APOCALYPSE is Drug Couple's sophomore EP.

Brooklyn-based duo Drug Couple shares their sophomore EP, Choose Your Own Apocalypse, released through PaperCup Music. Last week, New Noise Magazine premiered the record - an oddly prescient collection of songs about finding someone special to share the end-times with.

Drug Couple started writing and recording the EP back in the summer of 2016, as events were leading up to the election of Donald Trump and it already seemed certain that, one way or the other, Armageddon was right around the corner. Drug Couple decided to make an album based around the concept of falling in love mid-apocalypse without fully realizing that's exactly what they were doing.

A meditation on the idea of holding on tight to love during the worst of times, the album (as well as their recently released single "Protest Song") proved to be oddly prescient, written long before 2020 turned out to be one of the scariest and most trying years in recent memory. Drug Couple hopes that their clairvoyance wasn't causal, though they'd be lying if they said they didn't feel partially responsible for the disintegration of the very fabric of our society.

Choose Your Own Apocalypse is a psychedelic, phantasmal record that draws influence from REM, Primal Scream, Exile era Rolling Stones, and Liz Phair. The EP features Becca on bass, vocals, and vibraphone. Miles on guitar, vocals, keyboard, drums, programming and production, and Pastor Greg on drums.

CHOOSE YOUR OWN APOCALYPSE EP - TRACKLISTING

01. 2027

02. No Legged Dog

03. Bottomless

04. The Ghost

05. Missing To Mars

06. Ain't That Heavy

LISTEN & SHARE: Drug Couple - Choose Your Own Apocalypse

Soundcloud / Spotify / Bandcamp

LISTEN & SHARE: Drug Couple - "No Legged Dog"

LISTEN & SHARE: Drug Couple - "2027"

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You