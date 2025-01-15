Dru to Celebrate One Year of SOUL NOSTALGIC at Jokers Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Juno Award Winning and Certified Gold selling International R&B Icon Dru will celebrate his Soul NOSTALGIC's One Year anniversary February 14 at Jokers Theater, Richmond Hill. Celebrate love this February with a special edition of "Soul Nostalgic" QUIET STORM, A Love Story Valentines Day Edition. Enjoy live Vegas style dinner and show with your favorite soulful love songs. Immerse yourself in a magical enchanting night where elegance meets soul. Prepare to groove, sing along, and Experience The R&B you love like never before. Reminisce on R&B/Soul music featuring hits from legends and modern-day classics led by DRU. Each Show Dru has the crowd on their feet, feeding off his dynamic presence and keeping the excitement with an energy that could be felt from start to finish. Secure your tickets now for a night filled with soulful melodies and a Vegas-style extravaganza you won't forget and see why Dru is dubbed "The Prince Of R&B."



"We brought the past, the present and the future of Soul & R&B to this Residency for One Year. Packed every show with the most dedicated fans who continues to serve as motivation for making each show unforgettable. Thank you to my team, my cast and crew and everyone involved with this residency. See you on February 14 - Dru



DRU

(Andrew Grange), a Canadian-born artist with Jamaican heritage, has carved a remarkable path in the music industry, embodying the essence of determination and revolution. Initially recognized as the lead singer of the award-winning R&B group In Essence, their debut album "The Master Plan" earned accolades, including a JUNO Award, MuchMusic Award, and SOCAN #1 Award in 2004. Stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist with his 2008 album "The One," DRU showcased his vocal versatility. The singles "The One," "Stay with Me (Always)," and "Seasons" climbed the charts, peaking at #10 on CHR/Top 40 and Hot AC radio across Canada. His collaboration on Doman & Gooding's hit "Runnin" in 2009 garnered a JUNO nomination for Dance Recording of the Year. In 2012, DRU released his second album, "On The Brink," featuring gold-status singles "She Can Ride" and "Gettin It In. The Lovers rock mix of the track "Love Collision" earned him a JUNO nomination for Reggae Recording of the Year in 2014. Continuing his success, the 2015 single "Deja Vu" led to another JUNO nomination for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year. His 2016 release, "Don't Be Afraid," opened doors for DRU as he toured with Sean Paul on the Canadian Full Speed Tour. Fast forward to 2021, and DRU unveiled his third album, "THE REBIRTH MMXX," a soulful homage to '90s R&B with a contemporary twist. The album's global release was accompanied by a European promo tour, spanning 15 dates across 10 cities in 7 countries. With close to 3 million streams and counting, "THE REBIRTH MMXX" solidifies DRU's re-introduction to the music industry with 20/20 vision. February 2024 Dru took Residency at Acqua Supper Club for "Soul Nostalgic" show. February 2025 marks the One Year Anniversary of his Residency. 2025 promises soul residencies at casinos, resorts, and high-end corporate events, showcasing DRU's unwavering commitment to his craft and undeniable impact on the world of music.

Comments