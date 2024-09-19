Dropkick Murphys Release New Single 'Sirens'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dropkick Murphys have unleashed their new single "Sirens," the first hint of a new album to come in 2025.

Addressing the growing divide in America, frontman Ken Casey warns of the billionaires profiting from the division: “For nearly a decade, the division between red and blue, right and left, has grown deeper, darker and uglier — dividing families, and ending friendships. Nobody enjoys this more than the billionaires, who are making record profits off the blood, sweat, and tears of the working class. They love it when we fight amongst ourselves, because their biggest fear is us joining together to come after them…THE REAL ENEMY.”

Fueled by an infectious, hard-hitting guitar riff and Casey's raw, intense, and commanding vocals, "Sirens" is a rallying cry for unity, urging fans to rise against those who exploit the working class. “Sirens” was produced by longtime DKM collaborator Ted Hutt and was mixed by Ted Hutt and Ryan Mall.

In addition, the band’s video for “Sirens” pays homage to the video for Bob Dylan's "Subterranean Homesick Blues" — which is fitting, as both songs feature similar themes of social tension and conflict between the power and the people. The “Sirens” video was directed by Travis Schneider and features various Massachusetts locals representing different sectors of the working class.

In celebration of “halfway to St. Patrick’s Day,” Dropkick Murphys have also announced March 14, 15, 16 and 17 as the Boston dates for their annual hometown Boston St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Celebration shows in 2025. Details and ticket info for these shows, as well as the band’s full 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Tour, will be announced soon.

Dropkick Murphys return to the road this week with punk legends Pennywise and hotly-tipped Dublin rock band The Scratch for a fall North American tour which kicks off September 24 in New York City and wraps October 27 in Amherst, Massachusetts. Tickets are available HERE.

Dropkick Murphys’ 2024 tour plans also include upcoming festivals Louder Than Life (September 28 in Louisville, KY), one of NOFX's last-ever Los Angeles area shows–Punk In Drublic presents NOFX Final Tour–on October 4 in San Pedro, CA, and Aftershock (Oct. 11 in Sacramento, CA). After more than 3,000 shows, including appearances at festivals around the world, Dropkick Murphys remain a vital force in live music. For Dropkick Murphys’ full tour itinerary, visit HERE.

In other news, Dropkick Murphys recently wrapped their acoustic journey with Woody Guthrie to get back to raucous, electric performances, and capped that chapter off with their documentary--This Machine Rising—a movie about working class music. The film chronicles Dropkick Murphys’ journey with the lyrics of Woody Guthrie, including the writing, recording and touring surrounding Dropkick Murphys’ two acoustic albums This Machine Still Kills Fascists and Okemah Rising. Both albums blow the dust off unrecorded lyrics from the Woody Guthrie archive and set them to the new music and melodies of Dropkick Murphys, shining a light on issues of Woody’s day that we still grapple with in modern times.

Dropkick Murphys are: Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals), and Kevin Rheault (bass). Joining the band for their live shows is bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist Campbell Webster.

