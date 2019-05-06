Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Announce Fall Tour

Nashville's Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have announced a nationwide headlining tour this fall in support of forthcoming full-length studio album, Dragons, due out on August 16th, 2019 via Thirty Tigers. The tour will bring Drew & the Neighbors to 30 cities between the September 14th kickoff at the RymanAuditorium and November 16th's show at Seattle's Neptune Theater. Presales begin tomorrow with general & VIP on-sale this Friday, May 10th at 10AM local time via www.drewholcomb.com.



VIP packages will include a ticket to the show, a Q&A, meet & greet and photo opportunity with Drew, plus early entry and premium seating in select venues.



Late last month, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors announced the release of Dragons with the album's lead-off track, "Family" and debuted the video shortly thereafter. The video features many of Holcomb's dear friends and family including The War and Treaty, NEEDTOBREATHE, Judah Akers from Judah & the Lion, Penny & Sparrow, Family & Friends, The New Respects, JOHNNYSWIM, The Secret Sisters, Devon Gilfillian, Jon McLaughlin, Ben Rector, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Darlingside, Carly Bannister, Mat Kearney, Colony House, Dave Barnes, Liz Vice, The Dirty Guvnahs, Stephen Kellogg, The Oh Hellos, JOSEPH, Sean McConnell, Lori McKenna, Propaganda, Natalie Hemby, Rich Brinsfield, Nate Dugger, and of course, Drew's family: wife Ellie, daughter Emmylou, and sons Huck & Rivers.

In the same spirit of the video, Dragons is Holcomb's most collaborative effort yet and features Ellie Holcomb, Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, and The Lone Bellow. Recorded mostly at Asheville, NC's Echo Mountain with additional recording at TheShoebox and Casonic Lodge in Nashville, TN, Dragons was produced and engineered by Cason Cooley (Ingrid Michaelson, Ben Rector), mixed by Sean Moffitt and mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound.



For all of Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors' tour dates, see below and for the most up-to-date information, visit www.drewholcomb.com.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

May 11 @ Hope Givers Mental Wellness & Music Fest in LaGrange, GA

August 11 @ Railbird Festival in Lexington, KY

September 7-8 @ Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN

September 14 @ The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN*

September 19 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL*

September 20 @ Varsity Theatre in Minneapolis, MN*

September 21 @ Majestic Theatre in Madison, WI*

September 25 @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre in Birmingham, IL

September 26 @ Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

September 27 @ Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh NC

September 29 @ Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

October 3 @ The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN

October 4 @ Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA

October 5 @ HOB in Orlando, FL*

October 9 @ George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, AR

October 10 @ Common Grounds in Waco, TX

October 11 @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

October 12 @ The Statler in Dallas, TX

October 15 @ Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK

October 16 @ Liberty Hall in Lawrence, KS

October 17 @ Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO

October 18 @ Germantown Performing Arts Center in Memphis, TN

October 19 @ Saenger Theatre in Hattiesburg, MS

October 22 @ City Winery in Boston, MA

October 23 @ World Café Live in Philadelphia, PA

October 24 @ Gramercy Theatre in New York, NY

October 25 @ Union Stage in Washington, DC

October 28 @ Lyric Oxford in Oxford, MS

November 12 @ Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA

November 13 @ Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA

November 14 @ Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA

November 15 @ Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR

November 16 @ Neptune Theater in Seattle, WA



*-Support TBA

All other dates w/ support from Birdtalker





Related Articles View More Music Stories