Dream, Ivory Share Single From New Album & Announce Headline Tour

Tickets are on sale Friday, Jan 20 @ 9am local time.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Southern California-based Filipino duo Dream, Ivory have announced their new album About A Boy (Naked), featuring new acoustic arrangements of 2022's About A Boy. In addition to the news, they've shared "Would It Kill You At All (Naked)", and announced a March headline tour kicking off in Los Angeles and ending in New York. Tickets are on sale Friday, Jan 20 @ 9am local time.

In stark contrast to a throbbing, rave-ready original, the stripped down version is a lovesick ballad, a swirling maelstrom of synthesizers and emotion. The band explain, "We decided on Would It Kill You At All as our first single off of the naked album because it felt like a good contrast to the very fast paced, dramatic original. With the stripped down version, the lyrical content is the main focus as opposed to the intense, lead synths in the original."

The project of brothers Christian and Louie Baello, Dream, Ivory reject convention with a cool confidence, unafraid to push beyond the unpretentious, heartbreak dream pop that has made them one of the internet's most beloved new bands. The duo earliest ventures into songwriting started when they were teenagers, exploring hip-hop before eventually landing on their dream pop indebted sound.

Their 2016 self-titled EP achieved the organic momentum most artists only dream of, racking up millions of streams across TikTok, Spotify, and YouTube. On their debut record About A Boy (released 2022), they've completely reinvented themselves: turning away from the second-person insecurities of their teenage days to, instead, interrogate their interior selves on their most personal record yet.

After the release of their album last Winter, the band are taking About A Boy on tour for the first time, and with a significantly larger fan base than they've ever had. "It's exciting to finally get to tour our new album and showcase the new songs in a live setting. We love getting to visit and play new cities and states that we haven't hit, as well as meet and interact with fans new and old. Our shows are always a safe space and we love hanging out and meeting everyone" says Louie. Tickets available here on Jan 20 @ 9am local time.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 8th - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

March 9th - Santa Ana, CA @ Locker Room

March 10th - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

March 11th - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

March 13th - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

March 14th - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

March 15th - Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 16th - Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 17th - Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 18th - Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 20th - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

March 21st - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

March 23rd - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

March 24th - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

March 25th - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right



