Dragonette Releases 'Seasick' Off Upcoming New Album 'Twennies'

The track is from her forthcoming album Twennies, out October 28.

Oct. 07, 2022  

electro-pop artist Dragonette (the professional moniker for highly sought-after songwriter Martina Sorbara) drops "Seasick," the dynamic new track from her forthcoming album Twennies, out October 28 via BMG.

Twennies is Dragonette's first full-length release since 2016's Royal Blues, and fans have already had a taste of the new collection with the infectious power-pop anthem "New Suit," describe as a "mash-up of retro and contemporary sounds and imagery," and the title-track dancefloor single "Twennies."

The evolution of "Seasick" began after producer Thomas Troelsen shared the bed track with Sorbara; its lush and live sounds a refreshing departure from some of the bigger EDM dance tunes often sent her way.

Coming together in bits and pieces, the track sat unfinished until a chance studio visit from Sorbara's friend, songwriter Andy Stochansky, took it across the finish line. When creative partner and Twennies producer Dan Farber (Dizzee Rascal, Lizzo) heard the song he was unequivocal; it HAD to be on the record.

Sorbara shares, "'Seasick' is important for me because I know it's about some pretty dark traumatic heartbreak, which I've written about A LOT. But in this song I can hear things healing. There's a light heartedness that took time (and therapy) to achieve."

With a career spanning over fifteen years, Dragonette has scored numerous global hits including "Pick Up the Phone," "Let it Go," "Tokyo Nights" with Digital Farm Animals and Shaun Frank, "Outlines" with Mike Mago, "Slow Song" with The Knocks, and the chart-topping "Hello" with Martin Solveig, which garnered a JUNO Award win for 'Dance Recording of the Year' and returned to the Billboard Dance Charts just last year.

Collaborating with the world's biggest DJs including Martin Garrix, Basement Jaxx, Kaskade, Galantis, and more, Dragonette's musical diversity knows no bounds, and as a songwriter her credits include Keith Urban, Cyndi Lauper, Pretty Sister, and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others.

Creative versatility shines across Dragonette's four acclaimed studio albums include Galore (2007), which earned Dragonette a JUNO nomination for 'Breakthrough Group of the Year', the JUNO-nominated Fixin To Thrill (2009), the JUNO-nominated Bodyparts (2012) and 2016's Royal Blues.

With global headlining credits too numerous to list, Dragonette has also supported the likes of Duran Duran, New Order, Ke$ha, and Miike Snow, and amassed major festival credits, play to thousands of fans at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza.

With Twennies Dragonette moves into the newest chapter of her illustrious career, looking forward with more wisdom, experience and confidence than ever before, and creating her best work to date.

Listen to the new single here:




