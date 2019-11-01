Dr. Dre To Be Recognized At The 13th Annual Producers & Engineers Wing GRAMMY Week Event

Revolutionary producer and recording artist Dr. Dre and the music industry's most revered producers, engineers, and artistic professionals will gather on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the iconic Village studios in West Los Angeles for the Recording Academy™'s 13th annual Producers & Engineers Wing GRAMMY® Week celebration. Known as the official kickoff to GRAMMY Week, the signature event will pay tribute to the artistic achievements and innovations of Dre-one of the music industry's most groundbreaking producers of all time.



"Dr. Dre is an influential force in music," said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Dre breaks boundaries and inspires music creators across every genre. His evolution as a producer solidifies him as a leader of the pack within our industry, and we watch in amazement as he continues to shape the future of music."



In addition to celebrating Dre's legacy, the event will also salute the overall industry influence of the Producers & Engineers Wing's more than 6,400 professional members and their commitment to creativity and technical prowess in the field of recording. Year-round, the Producers & Engineers Wing continues to advocate for excellence and best practices in sound recording, audio technologies, and education in the recording arts, along with proper crediting, recognition, and rights for music creators.



GRAMMY Week culminates with the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, airing live on the CBS Television Network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.



Six-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and producer Dr. Dre was born in Compton, Calif., as Andre Young and began his music career as a member of the World Class Wreckin' Cru. Shortly after, Dre co-founded the legendary group N.W.A. with Ice Cube, MC Ren, DJ Yella, and the late Eazy-E. They brought the rage and intensity of life in South Central Los Angeles to a global consciousness with their landmark album, Straight Outta Compton. In 1992, Dre released his solo debut, The Chronic. Dre also co-founded Death Row Records that same year, where he worked with artists like Snoop Dogg and Tupac, establishing West Coast hip-hop.



In 1996, Dre launched Aftermath Entertainment, where over the years he discovered hip-hop superstars such as 50 Cent, The Game, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, whose 1999 debut, The Slim Shady LP, sold nine million copies, with Anderson .Paak up next. He continues to be one of the most influential and sought after producers and voices of today's generation. He followed it with a second solo album, the six-time platinum 2001.



In 2008, Dre co-founded Beats Electronics, the audio consumer electronics company, with Jimmy Iovine. In January 2014, they launched Beats Music-a subscription streaming service. Apple acquired both in July 2014. In 2013, Iovine and Dre gave a $70 million endowment to the University of Southern California to create the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation-a new model for training and inspiring young innovators.



He also produced the Oscar nominated feature Straight Outta Compton (2015), a film that tells the true story of how Dre, along with his N.W.A. counterparts, formed this revolutionary group and spoke the truth that no one had before, pushed back against the authorities and ignited a social revolution that is still reverberating today. In 2016, the group's immense influence and reach was once again confirmed as they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



In 2017, Dre and Iovine partnered once again to help create the four-part GRAMMY Award-winning and Emmy nominated HBO docuseries The Defiant Ones. The series told the decades long story of Dre and Iovine's innovative and transformative partnership.

