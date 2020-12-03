Don't Miss Mayday Parade's 'Anywhere But Here' Full Album Virtual Show on Dec. 5

Join Mayday Parade on Saturday, December 5th for the Anywhere But Here Session, a full-album virtual show of their fan-favorite sophomore album at 6m ET. Tickets are available now - click here!

After celebrating Anywhere But Here's 10-year anniversary last fall with a very limited run of live shows, the band has decided to bring a full album performance of the LP to fans via a virtual show on December 5th. Anywhere But Here was produced by David Bendeth (Paramore, Bruce Hornsby) and released on October 6th, 2009 (Atlantic Records).

It was the first album by the band to make debuts across several Billboard charts (#31 Billboard 200, #8 Alternative Albums) and spawned several successful singles including "The Silence" and "Kids in Love" that went into regular rotation at radio & MTV.

Though the album pre-dates the rise of Spotify and Apple Music, Anywhere But Here has racked up over 88 million plays on the two platforms, proving itself a lasting fan favorite.

