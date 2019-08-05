Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere Brand New Video For TAKE YOU TO THE WILD

Don't Believe In Ghosts delivers the perfect late summer anthem and video to kick off their first U.S. tour dates.

With a sound that straddles the worlds of Alt, Pop, and Rock, Don't Believe In Ghosts has championed a new approach to releasing music and videos from their forthcoming new album, "Take you to the Wild" is the bands third new single this year.

Filmed at famed modern artist Jasper Johns beautiful rustic and secluded home. The video features the band seemingly trapped in a world of superstitions and self-imposed boundaries until they are freed by the willingness to break the rules.

Watch the video here:

"I feel in a way we all get trapped in our own self imposed prisons of thought... this song was really about stepping away from our routines and going out into the world. It's about pushing yourself to have new experiences... because ultimately that's when we feel most alive." Says singer Steven Nathan.

Don't Believe In Ghosts will kick off their 'Take you to the Wild' tour on August 17th in NYC with dates to following in Scranton PA on 8-18, Detroit MI 8-20, Chicago IL 8-21, Cleveland OH 8-22 and more to be announced.

Don't Believe In Ghosts kicked off 2019 by selling out their first-ever headline show at NYC's iconic Bowery Ballroom. The band will continue to release new singles and videos every other month in the lead up to the release of their next full-length album at the beginning of next year.

Formed in 2016 by singer Steven Nathan, Don't Believe In Ghosts unique blend of eclectic and experimental rock based music contains a modern alternative and indie pop twist and has been consistently building momentum.

Along with the release of their first EP as well as their debut LP Give It Meaning, the band has released multiple self produced videos gaining even further exposure including features on VEVO as well as song features in the US OPEN and many TV show placements from Nat Geo, Travel Channel to MTV.

Having already scored their first #1 song for three weeks in a row on WKRO in KY, the band has also been heard across the country on Mediabase stations like KPOI (Hawaii), WSFS (Miami), WWYY (Allentown), WXFX (Montgomery), KBZT (San Diego), KPNT (St. Louis), KRZQ (Reno NV), KTCL (Denver), WHBC (Canton, OH), WKQX (Chicago). In addition Don't Believe In Ghosts had one of the most played songs at College radio in 2018 with their single "Slow Down".

The band, consisting of Steven Nathan on vocals, Dan DelVecchio on Guitar, Alex Goumas on Bass and Ken Yang on Drums has it's eyes set on touring this Spring and releasing multiple singles and videos before the release of the next full length album.





