Don West to Embark on First U.S. Headlining Tour This October

Don West has announced a headlining run of shows across the United States, taking place this October. The announcement follows the release of last month’s new single, “Send It Back.” The live dates, kicking off his first-ever US shows with a performance at the legendary Austin City Limits, will be in support of his highly anticipated debut album expected later this year.

Following that performance on October 4th, West will take to the road and hit major markets across the United States including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and conclude at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on October 19th. Artist presale begins Thursday, June 12, at 10am local time, followed by local presale at 12pm local. General onsale starts Friday, June 13, at 10am local.

Last month, West released his first single of 2025, “Send It Back.” Marking the beginning of an exciting new era from the artist, the track is a lush, slow-burning soul offering that channels the unique sound of analog recording with a modern twist. Built around a smoky groove, swelling horns, and West’s smooth, emotional vocals, the song aims to answer the question, “If you throw your love to the ether, will you ever get it back?”

West has made a name for himself by his ability to create cinematic yet intimate tracks that evoke the excitement of dimly lit bars and late-night confessions, with production that feels both vintage and timeless. Reinventing classic soul, he dropped his debut self-titled six-track EP last November and surged to over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

In addition to touring the United States in the fall, West will be bringing his revered shows to a variety of international markets this summer. In addition to hitting festivals such as Ireland’s All Together Now Festival, Jazz Cafe Festival in the UK, and Superbloom Festival in Germany, he’ll be performing a number of headlining sets across the UK and Europe, including selling out his first London shows before even stepping foot across the pond. In December, he’ll bring the monumental year to a close with performances across Australia at Spilt Milk Festival. These gigs follow his first, sold-out Australian tour that had multiple dates added, proving that West is already a powerhouse artist in the soul space. A full list of dates can be found below, and fans can purchase tickets to upcoming shows HERE.

Don West World Tour Dates

Aug 1 - All Together Now Festival - Portlaw, Ireland

Aug 3 - Jazz Cafe Festival - London, United Kingdom

Aug 6 - Winterhurer - Winterthur, Switzerland

Aug 7 - Syd For Solen - København Sv, Denmark

Aug 8 - Parkteatret Scene - Oslo, Norway

Aug 13 - Vodafone Paredes de Coura - Paredes de Coura, Portugal

Aug 30 - Superbloom Festival - München, Germany

Aug 31 - Flucc - Vienna, Austria

Sept 2 - Sala Villanos - Madrid, Spain

Sept 3 - La Nau Locales de Ensayo - Barcelona, Spain

Sept 5 - Les Étoiles - Paris, France

Sept 6 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept 7 - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept 9 - Franzz Club - Berlin, Germany

Sept 11 - Village Underground - London, United Kingdom

Sept 12 - The Jazz Cafe - London, United Kingdom

Sept 14 - Ombak Festival - Bandar Penwar, Malaysia

Oct 4 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Oct 6 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

Oct 8 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA

Oct 9 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 11 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Oct 14 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Oct 16 - Pearl Street - Washington, DC

Oct 17 - World Café Live - Philadelphia, PA

Oct 18 - Cafe 939 - Boston, MA

Oct 19 - Baby’s All Right - Brooklyn, NY

Dec 6 - Spilt Milk Festival - Newington, Australia

Dec 7 - Spilt Milk Festival - Claremont, Australia

Dec 13 - Spilt Milk Festival - Mitchell, Australia

Dec 14 - Spilt Milk Festival - Mitchell, Australia

Photo Credit: Max McKeith

