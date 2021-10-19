Don McClean Announces 'American Pie' 50th Anniversary Tour

In the lyrics for Don McLean's immortal mega-hit "American Pie" it says "...bye-bye, Miss American Pie...". But now it means "...hi hi, Mister American Pie..."! The creator of the probably biggest pop music evergreen is back. The hit celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and McLean will include U.S. dates during his 2022 world tour.

As tragic as the backstory behind the song "American Pie" is with the much too early death of the new rock'n'roll-hope Buddy Holly, the track is also magnificent and legendary. And "American Pie" still goes to heart as soon as originator Don McLean plays this classic at his concerts. Still, it's worth remembering that the 76-year-old composer has written and sung numerous other melodic and harmonic successes in his decades-long career with "Vincent (Starry Starry Night)," "Castles in the Air," "And I Love You So," and "Cryin'," all of which will be heard and revel in along with newer pieces on the upcoming tour.

The eight-and-a-half-minute ballad "American Pie" has been making history since its release in 1971. Alongside songs by other icons such as Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Woody Guthrie, and Aretha Franklin, McLean's composition was also voted "Song of the 20th Century". Handwritten lyrics to the song were auctioned off for more than $1.2 million in 2015, and the composition was added to the Library Of Congress National Recording Registry two years later. Here, you'll only find a few selected evergreens, such as "Somewhere Over The Rainbow". So much for the cultural significance of Don McLean and his 1971 stroke of genius!

In addition to the depth of content and language and the melodic class, the century piece has other special features as well. The not only musically, but also business and legally trained New Yorker had the expression "American Pie" registered as a trademark at the time.

Over the years, the song has been covered again and again by music icons like Madonna and Garth Brooks. Rapper Drake repeatedly sampled McLean tunes and hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur also cited him as an important influence.

Accordingly, the complete discography of the legendary and still active singer/songwriter is also significant. Among other things, Don McLean has a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and was inducted into the National Academy of Popular Music Songwriters' Hall Of Fame in 2004.

And he never gets tired of writing new songs and new stories. In 2018, the sound senior released his 19th studio album, 'Botanical Gardens' which received rave reviews. Songs from it subsequently proved themselves live and will maybe even find their way into the setlist next year, alongside 'American Pie' and all the other feats from this decades-spanning and unparalleled composition and performance career.

Tour Dates

