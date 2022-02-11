Don Broco Announces North American Tour in Support of New Album 'Amazing Things'

Don Broco have announced the dates and supporting acts for their upcoming North American tour. The trek marks the first time Don Broco will be performing tracks from their newest album Amazing Things, which recently reached #1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

The band will kick off on April 8th in Baltimore, MD, and will be visiting cities across the U.S. and Canada with special guests The Plot In You, Phem (4/8- 4/27), Ryan Oakes (4/29-5/20), and The Color 8. All tickets are on sale now here.

Always unique, and forever pushing boundaries, Don Broco are never ones to follow the trend and the new album Amazing Things is very aptly named. It's yet another genre-bending masterpiece with electro, rock, pop, metal and more all wrapped up in their own unique blend, bringing to mind the likes of Deftones, Beastie Boys and Linkin Park amongst others... but simultaneously sounding like nobody else on earth.

When talking about Don Broco's live show, The Mic Magazine in the UK shared "It had everything you could ask for: stunning visuals, infectious energy, and some of the catchiest and most anthemic rock songs that I have heard in a long time."

Tour Dates

April 8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage+

April 9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Asbury Park+

April 10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place+

April 12 - Albany, NY - Empire Live - Albany+

April 13 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House+

April 15 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre+

April 16 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern+

April 17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall+

April 19 - Chicago, IL - Metro Chicago+

April 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater+

April 22 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre+

April 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand Room+

April 25 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile+

April 26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre+

April 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre+

April 29 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley*

April 30 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House Record Store*

May 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theatre*

May 3 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile*

May 5 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live*

May 6 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage*

May 7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

May 9 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum Tampa*

May 10 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade *

May 11 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle*

May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts*

May 14 - New York, NY - The Studio at Webster Hall*

May 15 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*

May 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27*

May 18 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground - Charlotte*

May 20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live*

May 21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville 2022

The Plot In You, Phem+, Ryan Oakes* and The Color 8