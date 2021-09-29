Dolly Parton to Headline First Annual Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Benefit Concert

3rd Eye Hi, The Joseph Family Foundation, and The Pam Goodwin Show will host Nashville's First Annual Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Benefit Concert and VIP Cocktail Hour in the Country Music Hall of Fame's CMA Theater on Sunday, October 24, 2021 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Join Dolly Parton, Artimus Pyle Band, Linda Davis, Collin Raye, Dennis Quaid and many others for an evening full of music, movement, and celebration with proceeds benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Promotional partner, iHeartMedia, will be covering the exciting highlights planned for the benefit.

Doors open for VIPs at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for regular ticket holders. Event attendees can shop luxury vendors from around the country before the event begins. VIP tickets include an exclusive cocktail hour, silent auction, passed hors d'oeuvres, and an open bar from 6-7 p.m.

The Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Benefit Concert will showcase a glimpse of Nashville's greatest upcoming talent and world-renowned headliners. Come in your finest black tie, blue jean attire! Guests will listen to testimonials from breast cancer survivors, speak with professionals in the health and wellness industry, and hear from the writers behind the hit song, "Pink."

Bravo's "Below Deck Mediterranean" star, Captain Sandy, will share her story, the importance of early detection, and the need for annual mammograms. Before the show, Captain Sandy will host an exclusive VIP Meet and Greet reception for the largest donors and high-level sponsors. Additional featured VIP guests include "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Tickets for the event are available now.