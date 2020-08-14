Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dolly Parton Speaks Out in Support of Black Lives Matter

'Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!' she says.

Aug. 14, 2020  

Dolly Parton has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

She recently chatted with Billboard in a feature about her career and more.

"I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," she said of all of the recent protesting since the death of George Floyd. "And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!"

Parton also talked about how, in 2018, she renamed her Dixie Stampede dinner attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, "Dolly Parton's Stampede."

"When they said 'Dixie' was an offensive word, I thought, 'Well, I don't want to offend anybody. This is a business. We'll just call it The Stampede'," she said. "As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don't be a dumbass. That's where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose."

Read more on Billboard.

Parton recently announced a brand new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas coming out on October 2, 2020.

Pre-Order the album on iTunes or Amazon at https://smarturl.it/AHollyDollyChristmas. Pre-Save the album on Spotify, Deezer or Apple Music at https://bit.ly/AHDCPreSave.


