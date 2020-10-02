Dolly Parton Releases 'A Holly Dolly Christmas'

Dolly Parton has released her Christmas album.

GRAMMY Award-winning entertainment and international icon Dolly Parton has released her Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas today - listen HERE . Releasing on Butterfly Records in partnership with 12Tone Music, the album is her first holiday release in 30 years and includes some of the timeless Christmas songs we all know and love, as well as a few original tracks. Five of the 12 tracks were written solely by Dolly with one additional co-write with Kent Wells. Duet partners and featured artists on the album include some of Dolly's dearest friends including Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Darren and Rhonda Vincent, plus a special song with her brother, Randy Parton.

"I've never been more excited about a project in my whole career than my Holly Dolly Christmas album," says Dolly. "I'm singing with some of the greatest artists ever on some of our favorite classic Christmas songs and a few new ones that I have written. I hope we all have a Holly Dolly Christmas this year!"

In addition to Dolly's holiday album, Netflix has announced their latest original holiday musical, Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square, set to premiere on November 22nd. The heartwarming film, starring Dolly, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason, will feature 14 original songs written by Dolly and is certain to become a family holiday classic for years to come.

Making sure your holiday season is as cheerful as Dolly herself, she has launched her exclusive holiday collaboration with Williams Sonoma. The new collection is inspired by Dolly's holiday traditions and includes Dolly's signature sugar cookie mix and a replica gingerbread log cabin reminiscent of her childhood home. Customers and fans of Dolly will also be able to celebrate the holidays with festive aprons and linens decorated in a patchwork design inspired by Dolly's coat of many colors. The new collection is available only at Williams Sonoma and Williams-Sonoma.com.

Dolly also recently announced her partnership with Chronicle Books to release Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. The visual memoir and annotated songbook will give an intimate look at Dolly's enduring career as a songwriter, musician, and Country legend. Fans will have access to the stories behind the lyrics in Dolly's own words with never-before-seen photographs and memorabilia, bringing them closer to her work than ever before. In addition, Dolly will deliver her compelling journey as a songwriter and the stories that shaped her with The Recorded Books audiobook form and CD of Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be available on November 17, 2020 and is currently available for preorder on Amazon .

Listen to the album here:

Photo Credit: Stacie Huckeba

View More Music Stories Related Articles