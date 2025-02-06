Dolly Parton Launches Dolly Wines Pinot Noir for Valentine's Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dolly Parton is reclaiming red this Valentine’s Day season by releasing her signature, Dolly Wines Pinot Noir, the same month Jolene was released fifty-one years ago. The hand-crafted California Pinot is the perfect purchase for a Galentine's Day gathering or a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner. Dolly has invited fans on social media (@dollywines) this February to raise a glass, and cheers to her new “shooting star,” Pinot Noir! The beautiful, bright, ruby red Pinot Noir is the second varietal released in the United States, and the fourth globally.

On social media, Dolly posted, “For many years I have not liked the color red, because it reminds me of that woman who tried to take my husband! Remember, ‘Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,’ but my new Pinot Noir has changed all that! I love red now. You should try it.”

Each glass of Parton’s Pinot Noir, which received a 92 point rating from one of the world's most influential wine critics, James Suckling, is a silky sip, with a fresh palate enriched with red fruit characters and a hint of vanilla. Aromas of warm blueberry pie fresh from the oven, sweet cherries ripe from the tree, and subtle thyme dried from the family garden ensure each glass embodies a joyful celebration of togetherness year around. The Dolly Wines Pinot Noir is available now at leading retailers including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Publix and Cost Plus World Market, among others, in-store and online, priced accessibly at a suggested retail price of $14.99 USD.

"We are incredibly proud to bring Dolly Wines' Pinot Noir to the market," said Ming Alterman, Accolade Wines Marketing Director, Americas. "This release is a true testament to the exceptional quality and passion of our winemaking team, working in close partnership with Parton Family Cellars. With its vibrant character and exceptional craftsmanship, this Pinot Noir perfectly embodies the spirit of Dolly’s vision - a wine meant to be shared with those you love, celebrating life’s moments, both large and small."

Last year, Dolly Wines made a white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak flavored splash in the United States with the launch of its Chardonnay, which received an impressive 93 point rating from the prestigious Wine Enthusiast. Wine lovers and collectors alike shouldn’t miss the opportunity to add this exceptional bottle to their collections and celebrate with Dolly Wines.

For more information and full retailer availability for Dolly Wines please follow @dollywines on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, visit www.dollywines.com or join their email list here.

