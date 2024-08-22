Dolly Parton Launches Cosmetics Line DOLLY BEAUTY in Partnership with Scent Beauty

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global superstar Dolly Parton has announced the launch of her long-awaited cosmetics brand Dolly Beauty with a special preview of the collection. An extension of her successful fragrances in partnership with Scent Beauty, Dolly Beauty products are now available exclusively on a newly launched site, with in-store rollout beginning in 2025.

“All of my life I’ve wanted to be pretty, and my new cosmetic line is going to allow me and you to be our very best,” says Dolly Parton. “So, fly pretty, up, up and away. Enjoy!”

In a deal brokered by IMG, Dolly Beauty is kicking off the initial launch with the Heaven’s Kiss Lipstick collection in four shades: Jolene Red, Honey Plum, Rosebud, and Birthday Suit, all in glamorous rhinestone packaging. The shades will range from bright red to pale pink, with additional neutral tones suitable for all skin types. This product lineup is just the beginning for the brand as additional lip, eye, and face products will launch throughout the remainder of 2024 and into 2025.

“We are thrilled to introduce Dolly Beauty, as we believe Dolly Parton embodies many generations of women who are excited to experience this connection to one of the world’s most beloved people. Cosmetics is an obvious category for Dolly which has been long awaited by her millions of loyal fans,” said Steve Mormoris, Founder and CEO of Scent Beauty.

Dolly Beauty Heaven’s Kiss Lipstick (Jolene Red, Honey Plum, Rosebud and Birthday Suit) is available in the U.S exclusively on DollyBeauty.com.

ABOUT DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered multi-hyphenate of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her current album Rockstar made history by scoring the biggest album debut sales week of her seven-decade career and earning her six #1s on the Billboard charts - Top Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and Independent Albums. The landmark album also claimed the #3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, her highest position ever. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is the first artist to have topped Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay, and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 49 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 120 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17, 2023, she released her second New York Times Best Seller coffee table book in a trilogy called Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. The first of the series was bestselling coffee table book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

In 2014, the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has amassed 11 Grammy Awards and 52 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

Parton has the largest fan base of all measured music artists in the YouGov database at #1 with 198 million. She has the #1 Q Score of all performers, solo and group. She is one of only 25 celebrities in the E-poll database to have an E-score of 100 and has maintained that perfect rating for 8 years. She recently won Best Brand Award, Celebrity, Influencer and Fashion at the 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards.

To date, Parton has donated over 245 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List for five weeks, a record for this decade. She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously – Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her “Coat of Many Colors” while working “9 to 5,” no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

ABOUT SCENT BEAUTY

Scent Beauty is the world’s first multi-brand omnichannel platform for bespoke beauty brands. Scent Beauty launches its brands on ScentBeauty.com as a portal for education, discovery, and product trial. ScentBeauty.com redefines consumers understanding of fragrance, home, cosmetics and skincare for consumers worldwide with curated editorial, discovery shopping and concierge service.

