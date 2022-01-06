Dolly Parton Earns 47 New Gold & Platinum Certifications From Around the World

Proving that seven decades into her unprecedented career new ground continues to be charted, Dolly Parton is presented with a staggering 47 new sales certifications from around the world to kick off the New Year. Already awarded a plaque from the RIAA in 2014 for over 100 million units sold worldwide, these new honors show continued engagement in Parton's extensive catalog.

"I've often said that my songs are like my children, and I expect them to support me later in my life. Well, it looks like they are doing just that!" proclaims Parton. "I am so humbled to have been surprised with this incredible collection of certifications from around the world. I owe a big thank you to my fans, old and new, who continue to be there for me year after year. This is a wonderful way to kick off 2022!"

The new awards presented cover certifications from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Finland & Sweden.

"I'm so proud to represent the hottest entertainer in the business," says Danny Nozell, Parton's longtime manager. "These international awards solidify the fact that Dolly is a global superstar icon that still keeps growing every year. Just when you thought her assets couldn't get any bigger, she proves us wrong again!"

Dolly Parton's Certifications

3 Billion Worldwide Streams - 2021

Ultimate Dolly Parton - album - 2021 - GOLD (US)

God Only Knows (with for King & Country) single - 2020 - PLATINUM (US)

Jolene - single - 2021 - 2X PLATINUM (US)

Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) - single - 2021 - 2X PLATINUM (US)

Here You Come Again - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (US)

9 to 5 - single - 2021 - 2X PLATINUM (US)

I Will Always Love You - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (US)

When I Get Where I'm Going (with Brad Paisley) - single - 2015 - PLATINUM (US)

Jolene - single - 2017 - GOLD (UK)

9 to 5 - single - 2021 - 2X PLATINUM (UK)

The Real Dolly Parton - album - 2018 - SILVER (UK)

Pure & Simple - album - 2018 - SILVER (UK)

Greatest Hits - album - 2021 - SILVER (UK)

I Will Always Love You - single - 2020 - SILVER (UK)

The Very Best Of - album - 2020 - 2X PLATINUM (UK)

Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) - single - 2019 - PLATINUM (UK)

When I Get Where I'm Going (with Brad Paisley) - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (Canada)

9 to 5 - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Canada)

Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Canada)

When I Get Where I'm Going (with Brad Paisley) - single - 2019 - GOLD (Australia)

Ultimate Dolly Parton - album - 2021 - PLATINUM (Australia)

Legendary Dolly Parton - album - 2021 - PLATINUM (Australia)

The Ultimate Collection - album - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)

The Best of Dolly Parton - album - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)

Greatest Hits - album - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)

The Very Best of Dolly Parton - album - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)

18 Greatest Hits - album - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)

Jolene - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Australia)

9 to 5 - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Australia)

Here You Come Again - single - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)

I Will Always Love You - single - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)

Coat Of Many Colors - single - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)

Queen Of Country - album - 2016 - GOLD (Denmark)

Greatest Hits - album - 2016 - PLATINUM (Denmark)

The Very Best Of - album - 2016 - PLATINUM (Denmark)

9 to 5 - single - 2019 - GOLD (Denmark)

Jolene - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (Denmark)

Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) - single - 2021 - GOLD (Denmark)

Jolene - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (Norway)

9 to 5 - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (Norway)

Jolene - single - 2021 - GOLD (Finland)

I Will Always Love You (Whitney Houston; Dolly Parton, writer) - single - 2021 - GOLD (Finland)

Jolene - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Sweden)

9 to 5 - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Sweden)

I Will Always Love You - single - 2021 - GOLD (Sweden)

Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (Sweden)

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Recently, Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of "There Was Jesus," for which they won a Grammy this year, making that her 11th Grammy win.

She received her first Dove Award for short form video for her collaboration with for King & Country on the song "God Only Knows." Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, "Pure & Simple," which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 50 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

Last year, she released the Christmas album "Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." This year she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square." To date, Parton has donated over 169 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation.

In March of 2022 , Parton will release the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson, alongside an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book. Parton also released her own fragrance line this year called "Dolly: Scent From Above." From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Photo credit: JB Rowland