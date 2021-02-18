Dizzy Bats Share an Early Stream of Self-Titled LP

Dizzy Bats, the self-titled LP from the NYC power-pop outfit is the band's third full-length album and eleventh overall release.

Usually a band slaps their name to their first album, not after 11 releases. But over the course of ten years, numerous lineup changes, and countless tours Dizzy Bats have finally found their sound with this record.

Enlisting the production prowess of Such Gold's Jon Markson, his perspective on high energy pop punk hearkens on a sound reminiscent of Alkaline Trio and The Mezingers while Connor Frost's earnest vocals are almost a dead ringer to Remo Drive. It's a perfect marriage of old and new, making their latest album a must-listen.

Thematically speaking, Dizzy Bats is a coming of age album or, in this context, a "long-time coming-of-age" album. It touches on personal and peripheral anxieties, as well as feelings of helplessness in relationships, racist microaggresions, and an ever shifting political climate.

Listen to "Alone" here: