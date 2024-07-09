Divine Sweater Details New LP 'A Time For Everything;' Listen to a New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Divine Sweater has detailed their brand new studio album, A Time For Everything, due out September 13 via Better Company Records. It is a record of ends and beginnings, meditating on one's ability to deal with mortality, loss & grief and having the strength to reset and come out stronger on the other end. The deceivingly upbeat and breathtaking collection of shimmering indie-pop, features production by Better Company honcho and San Fermin founder Allen Tate.

Earlier this year the band released acclaimed single “Deep Side” which went viral on TikTok, receiving over two million views and caught the attention of none other than Kevin Bacon. Across the pulsing beat and sophistipop charms of the new single “Counterparts,” frontperson/vocalist Meghan Kelleher sings about the hurry-up-and-wait creative hopscotch that comes with baring your soul with sound. It dives into the universally relatable idea that working to become “successful” can feel like waiting for a train that is never coming, as the definition of success is an ever-evolving target.

Fearlessly honest and strapped with sonic influences spanning Haim, Alvvays, First Aid Kit and Angel Olsen, the notably darker subject matter of A Time for Everything represents Divine Sweater’s immersion into uncertain realms, achieving catharsis through the process as they wrestled with mortality. Kelleher reflects, “Over the past couple of years, our whole band really did a lot of wrestling with mortality. We've lost a lot of our loved ones, and attended a lot of funerals. Death is just this other chapter in life. It's just inevitable.” Change is also inevitable, and as Kelleher found herself weighed down by successive personal losses, she and guitarist/vocalist Sean Seaver pulled up stakes in Boston and relocated to Brooklyn. “I felt like I was living a version of my life that wasn’t authentic and didn't align with what I actually wanted,” she recalls. “We just uprooted and totally changed everything. I feel like I really reset my life and am a different person now than I was before.”

Earning acclaim from The Needle Drop, Boston Herald, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Indie Shuffle, The Boston Globe, WBUR and more, the band recently wowed crowds at Boston Calling Music Festival and have announced a national US tour kicking off July 27 in Boston.

A Time for Everything is a documentation of death and renewal, cataloging the personal changes that take place as the world’s axis continues to shift from under us.

US Tour Dates - TICKETS

7/27: Boston, MA @ NICE, a fest

8/9: Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

9/19: New York, NY @ Knitting Factory

9/20: Amherst, MA @ The Drake

9/21: Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square

9/25: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

9/26: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

9/28: Ithaca, NY @ Deep Dive

9/29: Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/4: Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/5: Washington, DC @ DC9

A Time for Everything tracklist:

1. Counterparts

2. Deep Side

3. Light Taker

4. Night Glitter

5. A Time For Everything

6. Main Attraction

7. Breadwinner

8. ILYBFY

9. Down Bad

10. Tourniquet

11. Big Time

Photo Credit: Rachel Turner

